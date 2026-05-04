Missouri American Water Marks Drinking Water Week with Focus on Safe, Reliable Water

ST. LOUIS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri American Water celebrates Drinking Water Week (May 3-9, 2026), reaffirming its commitment to providing safe, reliable water to 1.7 million customers throughout the state.

An annual observance led by the American Water Works Association (AWWA) during the first full week of May, Drinking Water Week brings together water utilities and communities across North America to recognize the importance of high-quality drinking water in protecting public health, supporting economic growth and sustaining everyday life.

"Providing safe, reliable water is at the core of what we do," said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. "We are focused on maintaining strong systems today, while continuing to invest in the infrastructure needed to serve our communities every day and into the future."

Missouri American Water continues to invest in its local systems to focus on the people who rely on them every day, strengthening reliability, enhancing water quality and supporting long-term resilience. These investments—ranging from upgrading treatment facilities to replacing aging infrastructure and advancing new technologies—help ensure that about 1.7 million customers across the state can trust water in their homes and communities.

From 2023 to 2025, Missouri American Water invested about $1.1 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure across the state, including the replacement of over 250 miles of aging water and wastewater pipes, all aimed at delivering safe, consistent service that customers can depend on.

Missouri American Water encourages customers to take an active role in water stewardship by:

Learning more about their local water systems.

Taking steps to help protect vital water resources.

Recognizing the essential role water plays in sustaining healthy communities.

Missouri American Water customers can find more information on their water quality by zip code at https://www.amwater.com/moaw/Water-Quality/Water-Quality-Reports/.

Learn more about the AWWA's communications and outreach around Drinking Water Week by visiting https://www.awwa.org/communications-and-outreach/drinking-water-week/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 700 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.7 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn

SOURCE American Water