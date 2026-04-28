Missouri American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grantees

Recipients include nine nonprofit organizations across Missouri

ST. LOUIS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic nonprofit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and Missouri American water, today announce that nine organizations were awarded a Foundation 2026 Water and Environment grant totaling $70,000, supporting communities served throughout Missouri.

"The grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation enables The George Washington Carver Youth Urban Farm to empower youth as environmental stewards and community leaders," said Ron Moore with the St. Louis Metro Gateway National Society of Black Engineers Jr. "By focusing on sustainable agriculture, ecological education, and hands-on urban farming—including beekeeping for honey—we nurture the land, promote access to nutritious foods, and strengthen the local community."

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

"Environmental sustainability strengthens water quality by advancing practices that protect watersheds and minimize pollution," said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. "Through the American Water Charitable Foundation, these initiatives reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding vital water resources and advancing education for our customers and for future generations."

Below is a list of grantees throughout Missouri.

A Red Circle

Black Girls Do STEM

Forest ReLeaf of Missouri

Lincoln University Foundation Inc.

Missouri Coalition for the Environment Foundation

Missouri Gateway Green Building Council

Missouri River Relief, Inc.

St. Louis Metro Gateway NSBE Jr

Wellston Loop Community Development Corporation

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to support eligible nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact across Missouri," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Funding for Water and Environment grants supports projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation."

Learn more about Missouri American Water's community impact, here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 700 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.7 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water