Missouri American Water Provides Customers with Leak-Saving Tips During Fix a Leak Week 2026

ST. LOUIS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri American Water is recognizing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Fix a Leak Week 2026 by sharing simple, practical tips customers can use to locate and address common household leaks that waste water, drive up bills, and strain home plumbing.

"Finding and fixing leaks can help customers protect their water, homes, businesses and monthly bills," said Rich Svindland, President, Missouri American Water. "At the same time, across our Missouri service area we are investing over $500 million this year to modernize water and wastewater infrastructure, including replacement of aging water mains and lead service lines."

Household leaks are more common than many people realize. According to the EPA, leaks affect about one in 10 homes and can waste more than 90 gallons of water each day.

Here are a few places where leaks are often found:

Toilets : A defective plunger ball or flapper valve can waste water by causing the tank to continually drain and refill. To test, drop a dye-tracing tablet or a small amount of food coloring in the tank and wait five minutes. If the dye-colored water seeps into the bowl, you may have a leak and need to replace the defective part.

: A defective plunger ball or flapper valve can waste water by causing the tank to continually drain and refill. To test, drop a dye-tracing tablet or a small amount of food coloring in the tank and wait five minutes. If the dye-colored water seeps into the bowl, you may have a leak and need to replace the defective part. Faucets : A leaky faucet can waste nearly 3,200 gallons of water per year. If you notice one dripping, try closing it tightly. If it continues to drip, the washer may need to be replaced.

: A leaky faucet can waste nearly 3,200 gallons of water per year. If you notice one dripping, try closing it tightly. If it continues to drip, the washer may need to be replaced. Washing Machines and Dishwashers : If you see water on the floor near your washing machine or dishwasher, that could indicate a leak. You may want to call your repair service.

: If you see water on the floor near your washing machine or dishwasher, that could indicate a leak. You may want to call your repair service. Bathtubs and Showers : Check the spout and showerhead for dripping water. New washers may be needed on the faucet handles.

: Check the spout and showerhead for dripping water. New washers may be needed on the faucet handles. Boiler Systems: If the sound of running water is continuous and does not stop and start periodically, there may be a leak. Contact a professional to check and perform repairs.

Learn more by downloading Missouri American Water's leak-detection kit and checking out the company's Fix a Leak Week blog post. Customers can also review water use for unexpected spikes and manage accounts through MyWater, Missouri American Water's online customer portal.

Additional tips on water conservation and the value of water are available through the company's water learning center.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.



About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.6 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water