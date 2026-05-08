Missouri American Water Ranks #1 in J.D. Power 2026 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study in Midwest Large Region

Company focuses on providing reliable service and consistent communication.

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri American Water received the J.D. Power award for ranking highest in customer satisfaction among large water utilities in the Midwest according to the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. The 2026 study results were announced in a press release issued by J.D. Power on May 6, 2026.

"Being recognized by J.D. Power as the top-ranked utility in customer satisfaction for 2026 is an honor—and a reflection of the dedication and expertise of each of our employees," said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. "Our employees go above and beyond every day to provide high-quality water and wastewater service to the 1.7 million people who depend on us. We will remain dedicated to providing service at the highest level while also continuing to make the investments necessary to protect local systems for generations to come."

The U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, now in its eleventh year, measures satisfaction among residential customers of 91 water utilities that deliver water to populations of at least 400,000 and is reported in four geographic regions and two size categories: Midwest Large; Midwest Midsize; Northeast Large; Northeast Midsize; South Large; South Midsize; West Large; and West Midsize. Overall satisfaction is measured by examining eight core dimensions (listed in order of importance): provided; level of trust; quality and reliability; ease of doing business; total monthly cost; people; resolving problems or complaints; and digital channels.

"Missouri American Water is setting the standard for customer satisfaction in the Midwest by making communication a priority. Their top performance shows how effective it is when a utility not only delivers reliable service but also helps customers make informed decisions to conserve water and manage their bills," said Matt Prine, Vice-President Chief Customer Officer.

For more information about the U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/utilities/water-utility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 700 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.7 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn

SOURCE American Water