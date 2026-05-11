Water Quality Reports Available Online for Virginia American Water Customers

Reports show drinking water in all service areas meets quality standards

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia American Water announced today that its most recent Water Quality Reports are now available on its website for all service areas. The company is proud to report that once again, the drinking water provided to the 384,000 customers across the Commonwealth meets or surpasses both state and federal water quality standards for all regulated substances, including lead.

"At Virginia American Water, our mission is to provide safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water to our customers," said Laura Runkle, President, Virginia American Water. "Our annual reports provide customers with information about the quality of their water, the water source(s) for the system and information on the importance of protecting our drinking water sources."



Annual water quality reports, also known as "consumer confidence reports," detail the quality of water that the company provides to its customers using data collected from water quality testing in its local systems in the previous year, most recently between January and December 2025. They highlight the compounds detected in treated drinking water in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and enforced by Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Virginia American Water routinely meets or surpasses the strict water quality standards and has not received a drinking water Notice of Violation in the past 17 years. To enhance education and transparency, the reports also include results of tests conducted on certain unregulated compounds in areas where they are present.

Runkle added, "We take pride in the work our team does every day to deliver high-quality water service. Our water quality reports are one more way we demonstrate our commitment to our customers."

Customers can access the water quality report specific to their area by visiting https://amwater.com/vaaw/Water-Quality/Water-Quality-Reports and searching by zip code. Printed copies of the report are also available to customers who do not wish to access it online. Customers can call the company's customer service center at 1-800-452-6863, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., to request a hard copy of their local report.

To learn more about Virginia American Water's commitment to water education, environmental stewardship, and quality service, visit us here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.



About Virginia American Water

Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water company in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 384,000 people. For more information, visit www.virginiaamwater.com and join Virginia American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE American Water