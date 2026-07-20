Missouri American Water to Host Ribbon Cutting for Refurbished Elevated Storage Tank

News provided by

American Water

Jul 20, 2026, 10:11 ET

Project reinforces water system reliability and redundancy while serving as a symbol of community pride

ST. JOSEPH, Mo., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri American Water will be hosting a ribbon cutting for the refurbished elevated storage tank located on Karnes Road. Details on the event can be found below.

The Karnes Tank was originally constructed in 1970 and holds 750,000 gallons of water. Storage tanks are critical components of a water system as they maintain water pressure, provide storage to meet peak customer demand and help ensure service reliability during emergencies, power outages and maintenance activities.  They also support fire protection.

"Adding Missouri Western's branding to the tank is a meaningful way to demonstrate our support for the university and help foster community pride," said John Hontz, Senior Manager, Northwest Operations. "A recent tank inspection identified maintenance needs, which presented an opportunity to complete the painting as part of the same project."

Details on the ribbon cutting:
Monday, July 20th at 3:00 p.m.
3914 Karnes Road

"This recognition is a tremendous point of pride for Missouri Western State University and our entire community," said Patt Lilly, Interim President Missouri Western University (MoWest). "It reflects the dedication, talent and spirit of the people who call St. Joseph home, while reinforcing the strong connection between MoWest and the region we proudly serve. Celebrating achievements like this helps strengthen community pride and inspires current and future Griffons to make a lasting impact."

Located adjacent to Interstate 29, the tank is prominently visible and will continue to serve as an essential component of the water system while showcasing the university.

About Missouri American Water
Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with over 700 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.7 million people.

For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on X, FacebookInstagramYouTube and LinkedIn.  

SOURCE American Water

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

American Water Joins Dialogue at 2026 NARUC Summer Policy Summit

American Water Joins Dialogue at 2026 NARUC Summer Policy Summit

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., joins important conversations during the 2026...
PUC Approves Rate Adjustment for Pennsylvania American Water

PUC Approves Rate Adjustment for Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water announced today that the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has ruled and approved a decision on the company's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Water Utilities

Water Utilities

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics