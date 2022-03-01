Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services & HabitNu Deliver a Statewide Diabetes Prevention Network

ST. LOUIS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Missouri is building a National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) network designed to be self-sustaining beyond the CDC's grant funding period. The network, developed and managed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), will integrate community-based organizations, FQHCs, healthcare provider systems, and employers under a standardized statewide NDPP delivery system. This structure provides payers (i.e.: Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans) with a reliable and streamlined NDPP framework.

DPP Umbrella

Prediabetes, a serious condition that can lead to type 2 diabetes, affects one in three adults in Missouri. The Missouri NDPP network, built upon the CDC-recognized HabitNu DPP platform, delivers an end-to-end solution - from participant recruitment and program delivery, to claim submission and CDC outcomes reporting.

Joyce Hoth, DHSS Public Health Program Supervisor (Diabetes and Heart Disease Program), and project lead for the Missouri network says, "Too many Missourians already live with type 2 diabetes and its complications. We believe that our integrated NDPP network will help improve the lives of thousands of Missouri residents with prediabetes by providing statewide access and coverage to the evidence-based program.''

Network member Kimberly Thro, Association Director of Community Health at Gateway Region YMCA, says, "We've been delivering the NDPP for years but with the HabitNu platform, we're able to deliver the program to more people, more cost-effectively, and more sustainably. Also, as we expand into hypertension and diabetes management programming, we're able to do so using the same HabitNu platform."

HabitNu is a Medicare and Medicaid "Umbrella Hub" that allows NDPP providers without CDC-recognition to immediately deliver the program to Medicare and Medicaid members, and bill for services under HabitNu's Medicare supplier credentials. Other states are emulating Missouri's model with HabitNu as their foundation (visit the state of MO NDPP recruitment site: partners.habitnu.com/modpp )

About the Missouri NDPP Network

The Missouri NDPP Network, a consortium of several of the State's NDPP providers led by DHSS, delivers this life-saving program to Missouri citizens at risk for prediabetes. Missouri is one of the first states to offer a statewide Medicare and Medicaid Umbrella Hub network.

About HabitNu

HabitNu is a health and wellness company that leverages behavioral economics to help individuals shape healthier habits and prevent chronic diseases. HabitNu's scalable technology provides a platform to administer scientifically proven programs to combat type 2 diabetes and hypertension. HabitNu is a CDC-recognized Umbrella Hub for Medicare and Medicaid.

