Missy Elliott, The Killers, and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals To Headline Memphis's Second Annual RiverBeat Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverBeat , the largest music festival in the mid-South produced by Mempho Presents, returns to the banks of the Mississippi River May 2-4, 2025. Hip-hop icon Missy Elliott, rock legends The Killers, and genre-defying virtuoso Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals will headline this year's celebration of music and Memphis culture. Other notable acts include Benson Boone, Cage the Elephant, Khruangbin, Ludacris, Public Enemy and many more.

RiverBeat is also committed to highlighting local Memphis musicians and award-winning artist and producer Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell will be returning this year with Royal Studios Blues Jam featuring Bobby Rush, Duwayne Burside, Garry Burnside, Kent Burnside and Kinney Kimbrough. WYXR will be presenting Memphis Rap OGz featuring local artists La Chat, Crunchy Black, Al Kapone, Skinny Pimp, DJ Zirk, Gangsta Pat, and DJ Spanish Fly. RiverBeat's Sunday Gospel Celebration is back by popular demand featuring local Memphis gospel legends The Wilkins Sisters, The Jubilee Hummingbirds and Elizabeth King.

Building on the success of last year's event, RiverBeat 2025 promises an enhanced festival experience across five stages, featuring state-of-the-art visual displays, stunning light shows, and immersive projections that will transform the riverfront into a spectacular entertainment destination.

"RiverBeat is more than just a music festival – it's a celebration of Memphis's rich musical heritage and its vibrant future," says Jeff Bransford, Festival Producer at Mempho Presents. "From blues and soul to rock and hip-hop, we're looking forward to our second year as we continue to elevate Memphis's position as a premier destination for live music and cultural experiences."

The festival has implemented significant improvements for 2025, including two main entry points – the newly optimized North Entrance that puts attendees immediately in the heart of the action, and the Butler Street entrance, designed to enhance downtown accessibility and support local businesses. The festival grounds will feature the return of fan favorites including the iconic Ferris wheel, family-friendly activities, diverse food vendors, and nightly fireworks displays.

Three-day general admission tickets will go on sale today, at a discounted rate of $199 and VIP at $849, and includes all fees. The Daily Lineup will be announced in early February along with sales of single-day general admission and VIP tickets. Visit www.RiverBeat.com for more information.

About Mempho Presents

Proudly independent, Mempho Presents curates world-class music festivals and cultural events that draw on the rich legacy of Memphis to inspire immersive and authentic fan experiences, connecting people through the universal language of music, performance, and culture to create lasting memories. Mempho Presents is a division of Forward Momentum. For more information, visit https://memphopresents.com

