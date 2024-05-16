Missy Wright joins Five Star Franchising as Vice President of Franchise Development

The franchise executive will lead growth strategy for Mosquito Shield and Gotcha Covered

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising , an innovative, growing platform of home services franchise opportunities, announced today that Missy Wright has been named the newest Vice President of Franchise Development. Wright will help lead expansion efforts for Five Star brands Mosquito Shield and Gotcha Covered.

"Missy is experienced, driven and focused on growth; the perfect person to lead these two brands as we continue to expand," said J. Andrew Mengason, Chief Growth Officer of Five Star Franchising. "We were looking for someone who can connect with those seeking to change their lives and achieve the lifestyle flexibility these home-based and mobile franchises offer aspiring business owners. We are thrilled to have Missy join the team."

Wright brings 10 years of franchise development management and leadership experience to her new role. During her career, she has served the franchise industry in a variety of roles including but not limited to growing brands, developing relationships with franchisees, building franchise portfolios and building out franchise systems.

"From the moment I entered the industry, I fell in love with franchising," Wright said. "I enjoy helping people change their lives when they decide to buy a franchise. I'm excited to dive in and begin working with the Mosquito Shield and Gotcha Covered teams. Both brands have already proven to be successful, and I'm happy to step in and help increase franchise sales as we continue building on an already firm foundation."

In her new role, Wright is responsible for developing and executing successful growth strategies for two key Five Star Franchising brands:

Mosquito Shield is the trusted provider of effective residential mosquito and tick control services. It combines an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions to deliver the best results in the industry. In 2024, Mosquito Shield ranked No. 1 among pest control franchises for the second consecutive year in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® as well as being named one of the fastest-growing franchises by the publication. In 2023, the franchise ranked #14 among Top Franchises for Less Than $100K and was named one of the Fastest Growing Franchises by the publication. Also in 2023, Mosquito Shield received several accolades from Franchise Business Review including Top Franchises Culture, Top Low-Cost Franchises and Top Recession-Proof Franchises.

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada . Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. In 2024, Gotcha Covered was named one of the fastest-growing franchises by Entrepreneur in addition to being ranked No. 292 in the Franchise 500®. It was the fourth consecutive year the franchise has been named to the Franchise 500®. In addition, Gotcha Covered was named to Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises list in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, the franchise was named a Top 100 Franchise for Women by FBR. In 2023, the company appeared on FBR's lists of Top Low-Cost Franchises, Top Recession-Proof Franchises, Top Franchise Cultures and Most Innovative Franchises.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit http://fivestarfranchising.com/ .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,400 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in Utah, ranking among the fastest-growing businesses in the state on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

