Mistral and UVision Team Announces HERO-90 Selection for U.S. Army's LASSO Program

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mistral Inc. and its teammate UVision Inc. today announced that the HERO-90 loitering munition has been selected by Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier to participate in the U.S. Army's Low Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordnance (LASSO) program—an urgent initiative to deliver a man-portable, precision anti-armor capability to Brigade Combat Teams.

LASSO is a U.S. Army initiative to provide dismounted units with a man-portable, precision loitering munition capability for rapid, lethal engagement of armored threats.

Figure 1 Terminal approach of Hero Loitering Munition

The HERO-90, developed by UVision, delivers extended-range, counter-armor precision from a highly portable form factor, supporting rapid launch by a single operator in under two minutes. Conﬁgurable warheads (including anti-armor), mission-abort/re-engage options, and secure BLOS communications provide decisive effects with top attack capabilities.

"Selection of HERO-90 reﬂects the Army's focus on portability, lethality, and MOSA-ready integration. Together with UVision, Mistral will support PdM Soldier Precision Targeting Devices with a solution that aligns to Common Control and integrates seamlessly across the BCT kill chain." — Yoav Banai, Senior Vice President, Mistral Inc.

"The Army's LASSO program is accelerating a transformational anti-armor capability for dismounted units. HERO-90 was designed precisely for this mission—fast to deploy, lethal at range, and adaptable through open architectures. We're proud to collaborate with Mistral to deliver this overmatch to U.S. Soldiers." — Jarmin Blanton Vice President of Business Development, Sales & Marketing.

About HERO-90

HERO-90 is UVision's advanced loitering munition designed for anti-armor missions. It features multiple warhead conﬁgurations including anti-armor and high-explosive. The system supports man-in-the-loop control, mission abort and re-engage capabilities, and integrates with Common Control architectures. Its lightweight, backpack-portable launcher enables rapid deployment by a single operator, while AI-assisted tracking and EO/IR sensors ensure precision in complex environments.

About Mistral Inc.

Mistral Inc. is a U.S.-based defense technology company specializing in soldier-centric solutions for precision targeting, advanced sensors, and integrated ﬁre control systems. With decades of experience supporting U.S. and allied forces, Mistral delivers modular, interoperable platforms that meet MOSA standards and accelerate sensor-to-shooter timelines.

About UVision

UVision is a global leader in loitering munition systems, offering the HERO family of solutions for tactical, operational, and strategic missions. UVision's products are ﬁelded worldwide and recognized for their reliability, precision, and adaptability across land, air, and maritime domains. The company focuses on innovation, safety, and mission ﬂexibility to empower modern forces in multi-domain operations.

