MISUMI Celebrated by Comparably for Employee Happiness and Best Perks & Benefits

News provided by

MISUMI USA

Sep 19, 2024, 11:30 ET

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MISUMI, a leading global supplier of configurable manufacturing and industrial automation components, has once again been honored with two Comparably awards, this time for Happiest Employees and Best Company Perks & Benefits.

"We're delighted to be recognized for MISUMI's investment in its employees," stated Nobuyuki Ashida, President, and Randy Yu, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Communications. "Taking care of our employees is a cornerstone of MISUMI's culture."

In past years, MISUMI has been recognized by Comparably for Best CEOs, Best CEOs for Women, Career Growth, and Leadership.

Comparably awards are determined through anonymous employee feedback collected over a 12-month period, with the final data set compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

MISUMI is currently hiring for a variety of roles, from customer service to business development. Visit misumi.info/careers to see current job openings.

About MISUMI

MISUMI is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial automation components. With a vast selection of 80 sextillion parts, MISUMI offers engineering solutions throughout the design cycle. MISUMI is committed to empowering engineers to do incredible design work incredibly fast. For more information, visit misumiusa.com.

SOURCE MISUMI USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

meviy Expands Sheet Metal Service with New "Wet Paint" Coating Options to Enhance Safety and Visual Appeal

meviy Expands Sheet Metal Service with New "Wet Paint" Coating Options to Enhance Safety and Visual Appeal

meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., is excited to announce the addition of "wet paint" products to its ...
meviy Introduces New Expedited Shipping Options for CNC Milling Parts

meviy Introduces New Expedited Shipping Options for CNC Milling Parts

meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., is excited to announce the launch of our new expedited shipping...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics