MISUMI Recognized by Comparably with Two More Awards

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MISUMI, a leading global supplier of configurable manufacturing and industrial automation components, is proud to announce that the company has again been recognized for two of Comparably's top awards, this time for Best Leadership Team and Best Company for Career Growth.

Comparably awards are determined through anonymous employee feedback collected over a 12-month period, with the final data set compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

"I'm incredibly proud of both awards," said Nobuyuki Ashida, President of MISUMI USA. "They speak to our leaders' commitment to our company and our employees, and our desire to create and sustain a culture that enables professional growth and development." Randy Yu, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Communications added, "it's remarkable to see not only the number of people experiencing growth, but the diversity of directions their careers are taking. We are so proud that this has become a cornerstone of MISUMI's culture."

Want to grow your career with MISUMI? Visit misumi.info/careers to see our current job openings.

About MISUMI

MISUMI is the most comprehensive and user-friendly resource for industrial automation components. With a vast selection of 80 sextillion standard and customized parts, MISUMI is an unmatched, one-stop shop to meet customer specifications. MISUMI is committed to empowering customers to do incredible design work incredibly fast. For more information, visit the MISUMI website at misumiusa.com.

SOURCE MISUMI USA