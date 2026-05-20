Misunderstood Brands, An Innovation-Driven Spirits Company, Lands Strategic Partnership with JetBlue for Their OATRAGEOUS® Line, A First-Of-Its-Kind Dairy-Free Espresso Oat Milk Liqueur

Marking the first and only dairy-free cream liqueur on any airline.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Misunderstood Brands, the innovation-driven spirits company behind Misunderstood Whiskey Co®. and OATRAGEOUS®, is pleased to announce their strategic partnership with JetBlue for their delicious dairy-free cream liqueur line: OATRAGEOUS® in which fliers 21 years and older can now responsibly enjoy the mouthwatering liqueur on JetBlue flights as of May 1, 2026.1

OATRAGEOUS is a first-of-its-kind Espresso Oat Milk Liqueur, a modern, dairy-free cream liqueur that is perfectly crafted for less guilty indulging. Its deliciously rich profile is made with real espresso, creamy oat milk, and is completely free of dairy, gluten, lactose, artificial sweeteners, and seed oils.

At 90 calories per 1.5oz serving and 30% less sugar than leading cream liqueur brands, OATRAGEOUS is the indulgence you can feel good about. Vegan and dairy-free with no refrigeration required - it's often enjoyed over ice.

"At JetBlue, we're always looking for new ways to delight our customers onboard—and that means bringing them products that feel fresh, fun, and worth discovering," said Sven Singh, director of product, JetBlue. "OATRAGEOUS Oat Milk Liqueur is a great example of that. It's the kind of unexpected, high-quality option we know our customers will enjoy, whether sipped on its own or as part of a cocktail."

Founded by childhood friends and NJ entrepreneurs, OATRAGEOUS Espresso has already earned a platinum and multiple gold medals, secured placement at Wegmans, Walmart Florida (September 2026), and Total Wine.

"Our partners at JetBlue have always been an airline genuinely excited about discovering what's next and listening to their customers. We remember flying JetBlue in 2015 and discovering products on that cart that stayed with us long after we landed, and that experience shaped everything about how we built OATRAGEOUS," said JD Recobs, Co-Founder & CEO of Misunderstood Brands. "We are incredibly proud to partner with JetBlue as they become the first and only airline to offer a dairy-free cream liqueur."

"We are humbled and thrilled to now be bringing a truly delicious, dairy-free indulgence to JetBlue customers all over the country, at 35,000 feet," added Chris Buglisi, Co-Founder & CFO.

About Misunderstood Brands

Misunderstood Brands, founded by lifelong friends JD Recobs and Chris Buglisi, is an innovation-focused spirits company known for redefining categories through flavor and inclusivity. Their award-winning Misunderstood Whiskey Co. has earned national attention for their botanically infused whiskey portfolio such as Ginger Spiced Whiskey, Orange Blossom Bourbon, and seasonal Dairy-Free Oat Nog. Today, the company continues to lead the next wave of spirits innovation with brands like OATRAGEOUS® - the first portfolio of naturally dairy-free cream liqueurs in the U.S.

www.misunderstoodbrands.com

1. Not available on flights operating with express or no inflight service (flights under 240 miles) or where prohibited by law. Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcohol. See https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/inflight-experience for more information.

Company Contact

JD Recobs

Misunderstood Brands

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Misunderstood Brands