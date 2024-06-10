MIT Selects Movano Health for Groundbreaking Study on Long COVID and Chronic Lyme Disease

Pioneering partnership advances innovative health monitoring, setting the stage for future enterprise opportunities.

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move that could reshape the understanding of long COVID and chronic Lyme disease, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has forged a partnership with Movano Health for its MAESTRO study to harness the medical grade continuous health monitoring capabilities of Movano's Evie Ring.

The MAESTRO study, a comprehensive study using the latest advancements in medical research, will recruit 300 adults aged 18-35 across four distinct cohorts: those with acute Lyme disease, chronic Lyme disease, long COVID, and a control group. With an estimated 40 million Americans grappling with the debilitating effects of long COVID, and over 600,000 new cases per year of Lyme disease, 10-15% of which will manifest as chronic Lyme, the long-term health impacts of these conditions are still shrouded in mystery. This study holds the promise of unlocking vital answers.

"This collaboration signals a vote of confidence from one of the world's preeminent research institutions in Movano's ability to provide continuous, reliable, and convenient access to a large data set, ushering in a new era of personalized patient care and scientific discovery," said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health. "Our ring solution, designed to meet stringent HIPAA and cybersecurity standards, offers an innovative alternative to existing health monitoring devices – a game-changing solution that is long overdue."

"We're excited to incorporate the Evie Ring into our clinical study to evaluate the progression of long COVID and chronic Lyme disease and paint a fuller picture of why some people bounce back from a mild infection while others go on to endure prolonged suffering," said Dr Michal Caspi Tal, Associate Scientific Director, the MIT Center for Gynepathology Research and head of the Tal Research Group. "The breadth of longitudinal information related to vital signs and wellness provided by the ring will be instrumental in enhancing our understanding of these debilitating conditions."

Under the visionary leadership of Michal Caspi Tal, PhD, the Tal Research Group is a state-of-the-art immune engineering lab dedicated to bridging critical knowledge gaps in chronic illness research. Utilizing advanced technologies, this interdisciplinary team pioneers translational and clinically significant studies to enhance understanding, diagnostics, and treatments for complex chronic conditions. Specializing in chronic Lyme disease, acute Lyme disease, long COVID, and ME/CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome), the group investigates their pathologies and co-occurring conditions. Focused on innovative predictive diagnostics, the Tal Research Group accelerates the discovery of disease trajectories and biomarkers, setting new standards in medical research and patient care.

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade data to the forefront of wearables. Featuring modern and flexible form factors, Movano Health's devices offer an innovative approach to delivering trusted data to both customers and enterprises, capturing a comprehensive picture of an individual's health data and uniquely translating it into personalized and intelligent insights.

Movano Health's proprietary technologies and wearable medical device solutions will soon enable the use of continuous data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes across a number of patient populations that exist in healthcare. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

