MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Selects Finalists for 2018 Innovation Showcase

Have an enterprise IT solution product in the market;

Are a start-up with less than $10 million in 2017 annual revenues;

in 2017 annual revenues; Are selling enterprise IT solutions to CIOs or corporate IT departments; and

Show innovation and/or strategic value and potential impact on the top and/or bottom lines.

"We are thrilled to award these 10 companies for our 2018 Innovation Showcase," said Anton Teodorescu, Co-Chair of the Innovation Showcase. "The finalists represent leading edge technologies that will enable enterprises to up their digital game from vision to execution."

The 10 Innovation Showcase finalists for 2018 are:

14bis Supply Tracking - Houston, TX

14bis Supply Tracking provides proprietary middleware leveraging blockchain technology as an interoperability layer: Real-time full inventory traceability and maximum security. @14bisAero Bigleaf Networks - Beaverton, OR

Bigleaf Networks' Cloud-first SD-WAN service improves Cloud connectivity and Internet performance with a simple implementation, friendly support, and powerful technology @BigleafNetworks Cloud Zero - Boston, MA

CloudZero is a serverless reliability management platform built to understand the fluid and shifting nature of serverless systems. @CloudZeroInc Dover Microsystems - Waltham, MA

Dover Microsystems brings real security to silicon, empowering processors to block all network-based attacks at the instruction level during run-time. @dovermicro Indico - Boston, MA

Indico, an enterprise AI solution for unstructured content, uses machine learning to dramatically improve the efficiency of labor-intensive, document-based workflows. @indicoData LightStep - San Francisco, CA

LightStep is the leading provider of application performance management for organizations adopting microservices. @LightStepHQ Numerify - San Jose, CA

Numerify is the System of Intelligence for IT™, providing enterprise organizations full visibility and insights across all their plan, build, and run activities. @numerify Pixm - New York, NY

Pixm is building a computer-vision based technology to detect zero-day phishing attacks in real-time. @PixmSecurity Rescale - San Francisco, CA

Rescale's platform enables engineers and organizations to run their most demanding software on the world's largest HPC cloud infrastructure. @RescaleInc Silverthread - Cambridge, MA

Silverthread helps software leaders improve cost of ownership, reduce cyber-risk, and gain control of complex software portfolios.

Multiple past Innovation Showcase winners have achieved significant success, being acquired by leading companies: CloudSwitch (2010 Finalist) was acquired by Verizon; Fireglass (2017 Finalist) was acquired by Symantec; Rypple (2011 Finalist) was acquired by Salesforce.com; and Yammer (2010 Finalist) was acquired by Microsoft for $1.2 billion, among others.

The Innovation Showcase will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Kresge courtyard tent on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at MIT in Cambridge, MA. The full agenda for the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is available at www.mitcio.com/agenda.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. In one day, CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com.

Editor's Note:

Journalists interested in press credentials or speaking with any of the Showcase Innovation finalists should contact Caroline Legg (caroline@warnerpr.com; 978-255-4488), Warner Communications Group.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mit-sloan-cio-symposium-selects-finalists-for-2018-innovation-showcase-300635444.html

SOURCE MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

