MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Selects Finalists for 2024 Innovation Showcase

Winners include early-stage companies in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium , today announced the 10 finalists for its 2024 Innovation Showcase . The selected outstanding early-stage companies have developed cutting-edge solutions that combine both value and innovation to the Enterprise IT space. The finalists will receive key exposure to many of the world's most creative and influential IT executives at the in-person Symposium from May 13-14, 2024.

"We are thrilled to announce the finalists of the 2024 Innovation Showcase, which is held each year in conjunction with the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium," said Anton Teodorescu, Chair of the Innovation Showcase. "Collaborating with emerging enterprises to foster connections with established industry leaders is a privilege and continues to yield mutually beneficial outcomes with each passing year."

The 10 Innovation Showcase Finalists for 2024 are:

Aspen ESS –Chandler, Arizona

We help IT Leaders make their old software new again through modernization, faster than anyone else in the industry.

asvin –Stuttgart, Germany

Holistic cyber risk management and prioritization leveraging AI and graph analytics for a comprehensive risk management strategy.

Cleanlab –San Francisco, California

Data you can trust. Turn unreliable data into reliable models and insights. Automatically find and fix errors for LLMs and the modern AI stack.

Jaxon –Boston, Massachusetts

Jaxon is addressing the hallucination problem with a formal reasoning system that mathematically proves the output from LLMs is accurate.

Kognitiv Edge –Southern Shores, North Carolina

Technology that enables our most important asset-PEOPLE.

Leela AI –Somerville, Massachusetts

Visual intelligence for real-time performance management, continuous improvement and quality control.

The Modern Data Company –Palo Alto, California

The Modern Data Company's DataOS® is the world's first data product platform, powering the consumption-ready data layer of the future.

Pyte –Long Beach, California

Pyte is a data encryption and computation company that enables organizations to utilize and collaborate on data safely and securely.

serviceMob –Irvine, California

serviceMob: Pioneering data ontology platform revolutionizing service analytics, offering industry-agnostic experiential insights for enhanced customer support.

SimulConsult –Brookline, Massachusetts

SimulConsult provides Diagnostic AI to clinicians, leaving them in charge, saving time, reducing errors, and enabling staffing flexibility.

After careful consideration, the Innovation Showcase judges selected these 10 impressive companies because they:

Have an enterprise IT solution product available in the market

Are a start-up with less than $10 million in annual revenues

in annual revenues Are selling enterprise IT solutions to CIOs or corporate IT departments

Show innovation and/or strategic value and potential impact on the top and/or bottom lines

The Innovation Showcase will take place at The Royal Sonesta in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 13, 2024. The full agenda for the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is available here and tickets are available for purchase here .

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit mitcio.com .

Editor's Note:

Journalists interested in press credentials or speaking with any of the Showcase Innovation finalists should contact Kim Schaefer, Warner Communications, at [email protected] .

SOURCE MIT Sloan CIO Symposium