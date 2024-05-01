MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces First-Ever Expanded Agenda

Engage in Debates and Roundtable Discussions on AI, Innovation, and Digital Transformation During Pre-Symposium Activities on May 13, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium , the nation's leading CIO conference, announced its first-ever expanded agenda, presenting a new, exclusive chance for engagement and collaboration within the information technology community. Set for May 13, 2024, these events will precede the main conference on May 14, offering a day brimming with enlightening conversations, networking prospects and acknowledgment of outstanding leadership in IT. Under the theme "The Goldilocks Paradox: Navigating Extremes in Your Digital Strategy," participants can anticipate discussions and gain strategic insights aimed at navigating the complexities of modern digital landscapes.

This year's pre-symposium agenda features a diverse array of events tailored to inspire, challenge and connect participants. Attendees will enjoy an inspirational keynote delivered by Linda Rabieh, Senior Lecturer at MIT's Concourse program, on the Foundations of Leadership: The Essential Role of Liberal Education in Shaping 21st Century Innovators .

The afternoon will include roundtable discussions , where industry experts will tackle a wide range of unresolved technology topics, including the legal risks associated with AI deployment, humans' role in AI-augmented workplaces, AI's impact on the concentration of wealth and global power, and more. These discussions will provide valuable insights and perspectives, as participants debate key challenges that CIOs are facing.

The highlight of the afternoon will be a formal debate moderated by Sasha Rickard, Assistant Director at Concourse, MIT, will dive into pressing issues surrounding AI, innovation, and digital transformation. The debate will examine a critical subject for information technology leaders around the world: "Resolved: CIOs must impose ethical constraints on AI development to mitigate serious risks to the organization and society."

Len Evenchik and Mike Grandinetti, both esteemed members of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium organizing team, will lead opposing sides, bringing their wealth of experience and expertise to the forefront. As an experiment in engagement, the debate will feature candidates known for their support of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, ensuring thought-provoking discussions.

The day's activities will culminate with the Innovation Showcase reception, highlighting 10 outstanding early-stage companies with cutting-edge solutions that combine both value and innovation to Enterprise IT; and the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award dinner where the 2024 Award Winner will be announced. All of these events provide exceptional networking opportunities and take place on May 13 at The Royal Sonesta Hotel, 40 Edwin H. Land Boulevard, Cambridge, Massachusetts, beginning at 11:00 a.m

For more information and to register for the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium and pre-symposium activities, please visit mitcio.com .

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, click here .

Editor's Note:

Journalists interested in a press credential should contact Kim Schaefer, ( [email protected] ), Warner Communications.

SOURCE MIT Sloan CIO Symposium