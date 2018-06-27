MIT Technology Review Announces 2018 Innovators Under 35 List

The 35 innovators on this year's list include inventors, entrepreneurs, visionaries, humanitarians and pioneers in fields ranging from software and biotech to artificial intelligence and transportation. Honorees on this global list represent six countries: the United States, United Kingdom, China, Netherlands, India and Chile. To learn more about each of the honorees, visit www.technologyreview.com/tr35.

Gideon Lichfield, editor-in-chief of MIT Technology Review, said: "MIT Technology Review is focused on reporting technology first — the groundbreaking changes and their potential to impact our lives. With our annual Innovators Under 35 list, we dive deeper and honor the outstanding people behind those technologies. Our goal with these profiles is to offer an in-depth look at what the face of innovation looks like both today and in the future."

2018 Innovators Under 35

Inventors:

Shinjini Kundu, Artificial intelligence



Manan Suri , Computer/electronics hardware

, Computer/electronics hardware

Sheng Xu , Nanotech & materials

, Nanotech & materials

Will McLean , Biotech

, Biotech

Barbarita Lara , Internet & web

, Internet & web

James Dahlman , Biotech

, Biotech

Shreya Dave , Nanotech & materials

, Nanotech & materials

Huanping Zhou , Energy

, Energy Entrepreneurs:

Natalya Bailey , Transportation

, Transportation

Alice Zhang , Biotech

, Biotech

Elizabeth Nyeko, Energy



Jonas Cleveland , Robotics

, Robotics

William Woodford , Energy

, Energy

Ashutosh Saxena , Robotics

, Robotics

Ji Xu , Software

, Software

Inch Yin, Artificial intelligence

Visionaries:

Menno Veldhorst , Nanotech & materials

, Nanotech & materials

Archana Kamal , Computer/electronics hardware

, Computer/electronics hardware

Shehar Bano, Internet & web



Brenden Lake , Artificial intelligence

, Artificial intelligence

Adam Marblestone , Biotech

, Biotech

Marzyeh Ghassemi, Biotech



Niki Bayat, Biotech



Prineha Narang, Nanotech & materials

Humanitarians:

Mimi Yen , Biotech

, Biotech

Mustafa Suleyman , Artificial intelligence

, Artificial intelligence

Hera Hussain , Internet & web

, Internet & web Pioneers:

Alexandre Rebert , Software

, Software

Joy Buolamwini, Artificial intelligence



John Schulman , Software

, Software

Nabiha Saklayen , Nanotech & materials

, Nanotech & materials

Chelsea Finn , Artificial intelligence

, Artificial intelligence

Julian Schrittweiser, Artificial intelligence



Alessandro Chiesa , Internet & web

, Internet & web

Humsa Venkatesh, Biotech

Learn more about this year's honorees online here and in the July/August print magazine, the first print issue following the outlet's design rebrand, which hits newsstands on July 3. The 2018 Innovators are also invited to appear in person at the annual EmTech MIT conference September 11-14, 2018.

