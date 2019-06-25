MIT Technology Review Announces 2019 Innovators Under 35

The 35 innovators on this year's list include entrepreneurs, humanitarians, inventors, pioneers, and visionaries in industries ranging from energy and biotech to artificial intelligence and robotics. Honorees on this global list represent six countries: United States, China, Ghana, Peru, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. To learn more about each honoree, visit www.technologyreview.com/tr35 .

Gideon Lichfield, editor-in-chief of MIT Technology Review, said: "With our annual Innovators Under 35 list, we profile the outstanding young people behind some of the technologies that will define the coming decades. Our goal is to show off the ingenuity and the diversity of the people whose inventions are shaping the future."

2019 Innovators Under 35

Entrepreneurs:

Anurag Bajpayee



Vivian Chu



Tim Ellis



Kathy Hannun



Qichao Hu



Riana Lynn

Humanitarians:

Himabindu Lakkaraju



Ida Pavlichenko



John Porter



Archana Venkataraman

Inventors:

Jason Buenrostro



Silvia Caballero



Dawei Di



Olga Dudchenko



Abhinav Kandala



Marc Lajoie



Ritu Raman



Isaac Sesi



Brandon Sorbom

Pioneers:

Rediet Abebe



Cesar de la Fuente



Nicole Gaudelli



Grace Gu



Song Han



Jinxing Li



Mariana Popescu



Wojciech Zaremba

Visionaries:

Noam Brown



Camille Francois



Guosong Hong



Patrick Hsu



Azalia Mirhoseini



Raluca Ada Popa



Kimberly Stachenfeld



Liang Xu

Learn more about this year's honorees on the MIT Technology Review website here and in the July/August print magazine, which hits newsstands worldwide on July 2. Many of the honorees will appear at the upcoming EmTech MIT conference , MIT Technology Review's annual flagship event, which highlights significant technological developments of the year along with their potential economic and societal impact. EmTech MIT will be held September 17-19, 2019 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Click here to learn more about the event.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews and live events explain the commercial, social and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe . Follow: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .

About EmTech MIT

Launched in 1999, MIT Technology Review's annual flagship conference has a longstanding legacy of exploring the biggest technologies and trends of the day. On September 17-29, 2019, EmTech MIT will offer a carefully curated perspective on the most significant developments of the year, including artificial intelligence, climate adaption, personalized medicine, data security, and more. Part of the esteemed EmTech Event Series, this conference conducts a deep dive into how these technologies impact society, research, education, and life as we know it. Hosted on the MIT campus in Cambridge MA, EmTech MIT features conversations from innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, industry leaders and some of the world's most brilliant minds. In addition, MIT Technology Review's Innovators Under 35 are all invited to appear at the event, representing the best and brightest technologists the world has to offer. Learn more .

Media Contact:

Meredith Chiricosta

BIGfish Communications for MIT Technology Review

press@technologyreview.com

617-713-3800

SOURCE MIT Technology Review

Related Links

https://www.technologyreview.com

