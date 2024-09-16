Ray Kurzweil, Yasmin Green, and Lucia Tian to speak at EmTech MIT conference bringing together top minds in AI, governance, and climate tech, beginning September 30

MIT Technology Review's flagship emerging technology event returns to the MIT campus, showcasing advancements in generative AI and climate technologies – two forces intrinsically tied to the future of business.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmTech MIT, MIT Technology Review's flagship emerging technology event, kicks off Monday, September 30 on the MIT campus at a moment when advancements in artificial intelligence and climate technologies for a green economy are impacting nearly every business decision.

One of this year's speakers, Ray Kurzweil, researcher and AI visionary, said the following regarding innovation: "I realize that most inventions fail not because the R&D department can't get them to work, but because the timing is wrong‍—‌not all of the enabling factors are at play where they are needed. Inventing is a lot like surfing: you have to anticipate and catch the wave at just the right moment."

This year's EmTech MIT theme, "Big ideas. Big Decisions. Big Impact." examines this timing of emerging trends and technologies and that push and pull as they are re-writing the rules of business.

The agenda includes leaders across industries and institutions forging that path ahead and joining MIT Technology Review's esteemed editorial team on stage.

Ray Kurzweil , Principal Researcher and AI Visionary, Google, offers his latest predictions on artificial general intelligence, singularity, and the infinite possibilities of an AI-integrated world.

offers his latest predictions on artificial general intelligence, singularity, and the infinite possibilities of an AI-integrated world. Yasmin Green , CEO, Jigsaw, explores how the latest tech may be leveraged to establish new forms of public trust and lay a firmer foundation for democracy aligned with the original promise of the internet.

explores how the latest tech may be leveraged to establish new forms of public trust and lay a firmer foundation for democracy aligned with the original promise of the internet. Rebecca Yeung, Corporate Vice President, Operations Science and Advanced Technology, FedEx Corporation, discusses the cutting-edge convergence of AI and robotics and how intelligent systems are transforming industries.

discusses the cutting-edge convergence of AI and robotics and how intelligent systems are transforming industries. Will Grannis , CTO, Google Cloud, takes us into Google's labs to share what they're hearing from customers and the advances in generative AI changing business.

takes us into Google's labs to share what they're hearing from customers and the advances in generative AI changing business. Lucia Tian , Head of Clean Energy & Decarbonization Technologies, Google , examines strategic investing and innovative approaches to address the climate crisis and sustainability efforts for both businesses and society.

, examines strategic investing and innovative approaches to address the climate crisis and sustainability efforts for both businesses and society. Denise Dresser , CEO, Slack, shares a strategic yet practical vision for leveraging AI at scale to accelerate business operations and optimize productivity.

For 25 years, researchers, policymakers, and business and technology leaders have gathered at EmTech MIT to understand the implications of technology breakthroughs from top experts in business, government, and academia before they become headlines. Anchored by the editorial expertise of MIT Technology Review, EmTech MIT features exclusive keynotes, thought-provoking interviews, and strategy-setting case studies. Attendees sit side-by-side with leaders across all industries in interactive Q&A sessions and experience unparalleled networking opportunities on the MIT campus. The virtual experience includes an interactive event hub featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on-demand, and networking opportunities.

