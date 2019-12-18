MIT Technology Review Announces 2020 EmTech Digital Conference, March 23-25

Speakers will empower executive decision-makers with ideas and inspiration to chart their path forward in the era of AI. Through a business results lens, the EmTech Digital program examines AI topics such as research, algorithms, convergence, workforce, and strategy.

The growing line-up of notable speakers includes:

Gary Marcus - RobustAI | Founder and CEO

Founder and CEO Frida Polli - pymetrics | Founder and CEO

Founder and CEO Francesca Rossi - IBM Research | AI Ethics Global Leader

| AI Ethics Global Leader Richard Socher - Salesforce | Chief Scientist

| Chief Scientist Vincent Vanhoucke - Google Brain | Principal Scientist

New this year, attendees can participate in the AI Strategy Studio, a pre-conference insight session to hear from and network with leadership executives from organizations such as Walmart, JPMorgan Chase & Co, DHL, and LinkedIn about how they have integrated AI into their processes, products, and services. Additional registration is required .

Intel , a technology leader shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technologies that serve as the foundation of the world's innovations, will serve as Presenting Partner at this year's conference. BIGfish Communications , a public relations agency specializing in technology and innovation, will return as Media Partner.

For full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities visit www.emtechdigital.com . Follow the conversation on Twitter using #EmTechDigital.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About The EmTech Event Series

MIT Technology Review's EmTech Event Series dives into emerging technologies that will drive the new global economy. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, these events provide a curated view of the year's most important developments. EmTech gives attendees the opportunity to discover future trends and learn from the most innovative people and companies in the world. Currently in its 20th year, EmTech events have become a must-attend for entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators, policy influencers, media, and more. This year's EmTech events include EmTech Digital, March 23-25, and EmTech Next, June 8-9. More events to be announced. Learn more .

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews, and live events explain the commercial, social, and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe . Follow: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .

