MIT Technology Review Announces Appointment of New Director to Board, Media Executive Josh Macht, Former Acting Chief Executive of Harvard Business Publishing

News provided by

MIT Technology Review

21 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MIT Technology Review announces the appointment of a new director to its Board, media executive Josh Macht. Mr. Macht is the former publisher, chief product and innovation officer, and acting chief executive of Harvard Business Publishing, which is best known for the Harvard Business Review. He is currently the president of MassLive Media, a pro sports and news operation combined with a digital advertising solutions group.

Mr. Macht fills the Board seat recently vacated by Professor Sanjay Sarma, who has taken up leadership of the Asia School of Business and is now based in Kuala Lumpur.

During his sixteen years at the Harvard Business Review, Mr. Macht led the company's dramatic growth through expansion into new products, new business lines, and new geographies. Under his leadership, HBR defined and took ownership of its category of relevant and engaging research-backed content for business managers.

MIT Technology Review CEO Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau said, "We are delighted to welcome Josh to our Board of Directors. There are many parallels between the opportunities he tackled at the helm of HBR and those in front of us today at MIT Technology Review. His ideas and counsel will make us better."

Board Chair Alan Spoon said, "Josh's appointment to our Board comes at an ideal time, as MIT Technology Review advances its goals of commercial growth and journalistic impact. The Board looks forward to benefiting from his expertise."

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review
[email protected] 

SOURCE MIT Technology Review

