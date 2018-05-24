MIT Technology Review Announces Deloitte as Presenting Sponsor of the EmTech Next Conference, June 4-5

A highlight of Deloitte's role as presenting sponsor will include a presentation by Janet Foutty, chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP, on Monday, June 4. Foutty will focus on the convergence of new technology, changing demographics, and shifting power dynamics in our society. Jobs are changing — and so is the relationship between employer and employee. Foutty will discuss how businesses can lead the redesign of work, the workforce, and the workplace for their own organizations; as well as what companies need to be thinking about in terms of leadership, talent, skills, and technology to keep pace with the exponential change in how we work.

"Society demands more of organizations than ever before, asking for business leaders to take an even larger, more influential role in shaping our connected and mutually-dependent ecosystem," said Foutty. "The pace of demographic, technological and social change is forcing organizations to reimagine how work gets done and what types of skills are needed in order to adapt and have greater success of sustaining long-term growth."

Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review, said, "We're pleased to have Janet Foutty hosting this important discussion. Deloitte is doing vital work to help businesses transform and adapt to new technologies and innovations. The topics Janet will explore are critical to the community of business leaders, innovators, early adopters, entrepreneurs and investors slated to attend EmTech Next this June."

About The EmTech Event Series

MIT Technology Review's EmTech Event Series dives into emerging technologies that will drive the new global economy. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, these events provide a curated view of the year's most important developments. EmTech gives attendees the opportunity to discover future trends and learn from the most innovative people and companies in the world. Currently in its 18th year, EmTech events have become a must-attend for entrepreneurs, innovators, policy leaders, media and more. This year's upcoming EmTech events include EmTech Next, June 4-5; and EmTech MIT, September 11-14. Learn more.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews and live events explain the commercial, social and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. For 117 years, MIT Technology Review's mission has been to equip readers with the intelligence to understand a world shaped by technology and the impact upon their careers and lives. Subscribe. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram.

