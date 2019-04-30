MIT Technology Review Announces EmTech Next 2019 Conference June 11-12

AI and robotics are driving workplace transformation and impacting jobs in a variety of industries, from manufacturing to medicine to retail. EmTech Next 2019 will examine the technology behind these trends and explore what it means for the future of work.

EmTech Next 2019 discussion topics will include:

Aligning Technology with a Public Purpose

Leading in Times of Perpetual Reinvention

An Ethical Compass in the Automation Age

Building a Digital-Ready Workplace

Working with Robots: The Future of Collaboration

The growing line-up of speakers includes:

Henny Admoni - Carnegie Mellon University | Assistant Professor

| Assistant Professor David Autor - MIT | Ford Professor of Economics

| Ford Professor of Economics Philippe Beaudoin - Element AI | Cofounder and Research Group SVP

| Cofounder and Research Group SVP Moustapha Cisse - Google AI Center | Research Scientist and Lead

| Research Scientist and Lead Mary Gray - Microsoft Research | Senior Researcher

| Senior Researcher Charles Isbell - Georgia Tech | Executive Associate Dean and Professor

| Executive Associate Dean and Professor Rajen Sheth - Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence | Senior Director of Product Management

| Senior Director of Product Management Andrea Thomaz - Diligent Robotics | CEO and Cofounder

Intel, the world's leading technology company shaping the data-centric future that is the foundation of world's innovation, and Deloitte Consulting LLP, one of the world's largest business consultancies and a leader in human capital consulting, will serve as EmTech Next 2019's Presenting Partners, and BIGfish Communications, a public relations agency specializing in technology and innovation, will return as Media Partner.

Click here for full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.





About The EmTech Event Series

MIT Technology Review's EmTech Event Series dives into emerging technologies that will drive the new global economy. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, these events provide a curated view of the year's most important developments. EmTech gives attendees the opportunity to discover future trends and learn from the most innovative people and companies in the world. Launched in 1999, EmTech events have quickly become a must-attend for entrepreneurs, innovators, policy leaders, media and more. This year's EmTech events include EmTech Digital, March 25-26; Business of Blockchain, May 2; EmTech Next, June 11-12; and EmTech MIT, September 17-19. Learn more.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews and live events explain the commercial, social and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. For 117 years, MIT Technology Review's mission has been to equip readers with the intelligence to understand a world shaped by technology and the impact upon their careers and lives. Subscribe. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram.

Media Contact:

Adriana Howell

BIGfish Communications for MIT Technology Review

press@technologyreview.com

617-713-3800

SOURCE MIT Technology Review

Related Links

http://www.technologyreview.com

