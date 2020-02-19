MIT Technology Review Announces New Speakers and Partners for its Signature AI Conference, EmTech Digital, March 23-25

Emma Brunskill - Stanford Artificial Intelligence Lab | Assistant Professor

Assistant Professor Danny Lange - Unity | Vice President of AI and Machine Learning

| Vice President of AI and Machine Learning Xiaomeng Lu - Access Partnership | Senior Policy Manager and China Practice Lead

| Senior Policy Manager and China Practice Lead Katelyne Nye - GE Healthcare | General Manager, Mobile Radiography & Artificial Intelligence

| General Manager, Mobile Radiography & Artificial Intelligence Hao Tian - Baidu | Chief Architect of Baidu Research

Sessions led by the above speakers, along with representatives from companies like IBM Research, Google Brain, and Salesforce, will address AI topics such as research, algorithms, convergence, workforce, and strategy. Session topics featured in the upcoming program include:

Building AI We Can Trust

Deepfakes, Audiofakes, and the Future of Media

Robots in a Messy World

Training Artificial Intelligence in an Artificial World

AI Models for Cybersecurity

New this year is the AI Strategy Studio - a pre-conference insight session where attendees will hear from industry leaders such as Walmart, JPMorgan Chase, DHL, and LinkedIn as they share their AI integration stories and advice.

MIT Technology Review also announced new partners for the conference: Intel, a technology leader shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technologies that serve as the foundation of the world's innovations, and Deloitte LLP, helping many of the world's most admired brands to realize the true power of human-machine collaboration through industry-leading professional services, will serve as EmTech Digital Presenting Partners. Other partners include MIT Professional Education and BIGfish Communications.

About The EmTech Event Series

MIT Technology Review's EmTech Event Series dives into emerging technologies that will drive the new global economy. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, these events provide a curated view of the year's most important developments. EmTech gives attendees the opportunity to discover future trends and learn from the most innovative people and companies in the world. Currently in its 20th year, EmTech events have become a must-attend for entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators, policy influencers, media, and more. This year's EmTech events include EmTech Digital, March 23-25, and EmTech Next, June 8-9. More events to be announced. Learn more.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews, and live events explain the commercial, social, and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

