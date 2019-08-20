MIT Technology Review Announces Renowned Speakers and Key Themes for Flagship EmTech MIT Conference, September 17-19

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, this leadership event explores artificial intelligence, climate adaption, personalized medicine, data security, quantum computing and space. Innovators, researchers and industry leaders will address each topic, focusing on how to manage change and capitalize on the opportunities brought by these exciting innovations. In addition, MIT Technology Review's Innovators Under 35 are all invited to appear at the event, offering a look ahead into their pioneering innovations that will change our world for years to come.

Key themes of this year's EmTech MIT conference include:

Cutting-edge advances and ethical dilemmas in personalized medicine

Living in a world of ubiquitous facial recognition

Preparing for increasingly severe climate change

How AI could reinvent whole industries where innovation has stalled

What the fast-growing space industry means for life here on Earth

How we can use technology to do more good in the world

The growing line-up of speakers includes:

Yoshua Bengio - Mila, Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute | Founder and Scientific Director

| Founder and Scientific Director Joan Mannick - resTORbio | Co-founder, Chief Medical Officer, Board Member

| Co-founder, Chief Medical Officer, Board Member Alex Stamos - Stanford Internet Observatory | Director

| Director Sonia Vallabh - Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT | Group Leader

| Group Leader Candace Worley - McAfee | Vice President and Chief Technical Strategist

| Vice President and Chief Technical Strategist Greg Wyler - OneWeb | Founder and Executive Chairman

MIT Technology Review's 2019 35 Innovators Under 35 slated to appear include:

Rediet Abebe - Black in AI | Co-founder

| Co-founder Noam Brown - Facebook | Research Scientist

| Research Scientist Vivian Chu - Diligent Robotics | Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder

| Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder Tim Ellis - Relativity Space | CEO

| CEO Qichao Hu - SolidEnergy Systems | Founder and CEO

| Founder and CEO Azalia Mirhoseini - Google Brain | Senior Research Scientist

| Senior Research Scientist Kimberly Stachenfeld - DeepMind | Research Scientist

Intel , the world's leading technology company, and KPMG , a global network of professional firms providing audit, tax, and advisory services, will serve as the Presenting Partners of this year's conference. MIT Professional Education is an event partner; as is the Lemelson-MIT Program , which will announce its 2019 Lemelson-MIT Prize winner. BIGfish Communications , a public relations agency specializing in technology and innovation, will return as Media Partner.

Click here to learn more, see the full conference agenda and register for EmTech MIT. Follow the conversation on Twitter using #EmTechMIT .

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About The EmTech Event Series

MIT Technology Review's EmTech event series dives into emerging technologies that will drive the new global economy. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, these events provide a curated view of the year's most important developments. EmTech gives attendees the opportunity to discover future trends and learn from the most innovative people and companies in the world. EmTech events have become a must-attend for entrepreneurs, innovators, policy leaders, media, and more. This year's upcoming EmTech events include EmTech MIT , September 17-19. MIT Technology Review hosts other technology-focused events, including Future Compute , December 2-3. Learn more .

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews and live events explain the commercial, social and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. For 117 years, MIT Technology Review's mission has been to equip readers with the intelligence to understand a world shaped by technology and the impact upon their careers and lives. Subscribe . Follow: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .

