MIT Technology Review Hosts CyberSecure Online Conference Dec 2-3, 2020

CyberSecure speakers bring cross-industry perspectives on nation-state hackers, cyber-resiliency strategies, holistic risk management, and the path toward a zero-trust future. They represent a curated selection of researchers, information security specialists, and leaders experienced in preventing and responding to cybercrime attacks. They include:

MK Palmore, Field Chief Security Officer | Palo Alto Networks

John Hultquist , Senior Director, Intelligence Analysis | FireEye

, Senior Director, Intelligence Analysis | FireEye Jamil Farshchi , Chief Information Security Officer | Equifax

, Chief Information Security Officer | Equifax Alissa Abdullah (Dr. Jay), Deputy Chief Security Officer | Mastercard

(Dr. Jay), Deputy Chief Security Officer | Mastercard Edna Conway , VP Global Security, Risk & Compliance, Azure | Microsoft Corporation

, VP Global Security, Risk & Compliance, Azure | Microsoft Corporation Aaron Cockerill , Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Strategy Officer | Lookout

, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Strategy Officer | Lookout Halvor Molland , Senior Vice President | Norsk Hydro ASA

, Senior Vice President | Norsk Hydro ASA Ben Buchanan , Director, Cyber AI Project | Georgetown University

, Director, Cyber AI Project | Kimberly Grauer , Head of Research | Chainanalysis

CyberSecure presenting partners include Darktrace, a world leader in AI cybersecurity that specializes in threat detection, investigation, and response; and Mimecast, a leading email security and cyber-resilience company.

Visit cybersecuremit.com for the full speaker lineup, the two-day agenda, and registration.

CyberSecure begins on Wednesday, December 2, at 12:00 pm EDT. Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to [email protected] to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews, and live events explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts.

MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe . Listen . Follow: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .

