MIT Technology Review hosts Future Compute Feb 10-11, 2021

Presented in two consecutive half-days by experts at the forefront of intelligent computing technologies such as IoT, 5G, and AI, Future Compute combines the authoritative, influential, and trustworthy programming MIT Technology Review is known for with a virtual, attendee-centric experience. Designed for interaction, attendees will have opportunities to connect and engage with speakers, MIT Technology Review editors, and each other through lively panel discussions and interactive chats, polls, and Q&A sessions.

Future Compute is curated for industry decision makers who need an IT infrastructure that is quick to respond to change. In a world characterized by a never-ending stream of emerging but unproven technologies, decision makers need reliable and unbiased information on the technologies impacting business today such artificial intelligence, internet of things, 5G networks, edge computing, high performance computing, and quantum computing. One bad decision in any of these domains risks hindering your IT strategy, putting your organization at a competitive disadvantage for years.

Featured speakers include

Arvind Krishna , CEO, IBM

, CEO, IBM Michelle Zatlyn , Cofounder and COO, Cloudflare

, Cofounder and COO, Cloudflare Mark Russinovich , Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Azure

, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Azure Patty Lee , Chief Scientist, Honeywell

, Chief Scientist, Honeywell Alan Lee , Corporate VP, Head of Research and Advanced Development, AMD

, Corporate VP, Head of Research and Advanced Development, AMD Celia Merzbacher , QED-C Deputy Director, SRI International

, QED-C Deputy Director, Valerie Taylor , Director of the Mathematics and Computer Science Division, Argonne National Laboratory

, Director of the Mathematics and Computer Science Division, Argonne National Laboratory Alan Baratz , CEO, D-Wave

Attendees are offered exclusive access to MIT Technology Review and Future Compute content:

Subscription to The Download, MIT Technology Review's weekday email newsletter

Access to speaker videos, presentations, and other materials until February 2022

One-year complimentary digital subscription to MIT Technology Review

Future Compute begins on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 12:00 pm EDT. Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to [email protected] to learn more about obtaining press credentials. Contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected] to inquire about partnership opportunities.

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review's mission is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe . Listen . Attend. Follow: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Technology Review

Related Links

http://www.technologyreview.com

