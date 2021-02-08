MIT Technology Review hosts Future Compute Feb 10-11, 2021

Presented in two consecutive half-days by experts at the forefront of intelligent computing, Future Compute unpacks everything you'll need to harness the evolving power of these technologies. Future Compute combines the authoritative, influential, and trustworthy programming MIT Technology Review is known for with a virtual, attendee-centric experience designed for interaction. Attendees will have opportunities to connect and engage with speakers, MIT Technology Review editors, and each other through lively panel discussions and interactive chats, polls, and Q&A sessions.

This event is curated for technology decision-makers and influencers across all industries. We'll explore:

Cloud Computing – The convergence point for AI, 5G, and IoT

Quantum Computing – How close is this new reality?

High-Performance Computing – What benefits will trickle down to the IT world?

Featured speakers include

Arvind Krishna , Chairman and CEO, IBM

Attendees are offered exclusive access to MIT Technology Review and Future Compute content:

The Download, MIT Technology Review's weekday tech newsletter

Speaker materials and videos on-demand until February 2022

One-year digital subscription to MIT Technology Review, including a subscriber-only weekly AI newsletter

The Future Compute presenting partner is Playground Global, an early-stage venture capital firm that focuses on emerging technologies and offers world-class expertise across a wide variety of business and technical domains to help companies achieve their potential. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected].

Future Compute begins on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to [email protected] to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

