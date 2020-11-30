MIT Technology Review Hosts Inaugural CyberSecure Conference Dec 2-3, 2020

In two consecutive half-days featuring experts at the forefront of risk management and data security, CyberSecure combines the authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism that MIT Technology Review is known for with a virtual, attendee-centric experience. CyberSecure bridges the gap between the in-person experience and digital events by allowing attendees to engage with speakers, MIT Technology Review editors, and each other through lively panel discussions and interactive chats, polls, and Q&A sessions.

The CyberSecure event is ideal for industry decision makers, academic researchers, civic and government affiliates, and individuals alike. The impacts of cybersecurity breaches are no longer constrained to the IT department; anyone who uses technology should understand the threats, know how to protect their data, and understand the basics of privacy and security.

Topics include nation-state cyber warfare, how to ensure cyber resiliency, holistic risk management, and moving toward a zero-trust future, featuring:

Alissa Abdullah (Dr. Jay), Deputy Chief Security Officer | Mastercard—Best Practices to Mitigate Cyber Risk from the Front Lines

(Dr. Jay), Deputy Chief Security Officer | Mastercard—Best Practices to Mitigate Cyber Risk from the Front Lines Ben Buchanan , Director, CyberAI Project | Georgetown—Panel Discussion: How and Why Nations Hack One Another

, Director, CyberAI Project | Georgetown—Panel Discussion: How and Why Nations Hack One Another M.K. Palmore, Field Chief Security Officer | Palo Alto Networks—Panel Discussion: Setting the Stage: A Best Practice Guide for Leaders Navigating the Threat Landscape

Jamil Farshchi , Chief Information Security Officer | Equifax—Leaders Needed: Preventing the Next Big Breach

Post-event benefits include:

Subscription to The Download, MIT Technology Review's weekday email newsletter

Access to speaker videos and materials until December 2021

One-year complimentary digital subscription to MIT Technology Review

The CyberSecure presenting partner is Mimecast, a leading email security and cyber-resilience company. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected].

Visit cybersecuremit.com for the full speaker lineup, the two-day agenda, and registration. Register and log in to design an agenda that works best for you. CyberSecure begins on Wednesday, December 2, at 12:00 pm EDT.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to [email protected] to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review's mission is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe . Listen . Attend. Follow: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

[email protected]



SOURCE MIT Technology Review