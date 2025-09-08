MIT Technology Review Introduces the 35 Innovators Under 35 for 2025

For over two decades, MIT Technology Review has developed the 35 Innovators Under 35 list to recognize young minds that can drive global change by tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges. From advanced robotics and clean energy to biotechnology and cutting-edge computing, these innovators are at the forefront of the industries that are reshaping our daily lives.

The honorees are chosen through a rigorous multi-step process. First, applications and nominations are carefully screened. Next, dozens of expert judges that are leaders in their fields of materials science, neuroscience, and computer science – evaluate and score the semifinalists. Finally, our editors make the last selections, drawing on their expertise in areas like biotech, artificial intelligence, climate, and energy to ensure the most impactful innovators are recognized.

The 2025 honorees represent bold thinkers reshaping our world—from pioneers redefining reproduction and developing male birth control, to innovators working to uncover how large language models work, prevent hallucinations, and harness AI for scientific discovery, to trailblazers paving the way for clean energy. Each honorees' story showcases the problems they set out to solve, the challenges they've encountered, and the innovations they are bringing to life.

The list "captures the moment when audacious imagination crystallizes into technology that can change lives," says longtime judge Cesar de la Fuente Nunez, an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania. "It showcases some of the brightest minds on the planet."

Every year, our newsroom also selects an Innovator of the Year, recognizing their exceptional contribution to their field and their potential to make an even greater impact on the future. This year, MIT Technology Review selected Sneha Goenka, an Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Princeton University.

Goenka developed the world's fastest pipeline for human DNA sequencing, cutting diagnostic time and even setting a Guiness World Record. This system has delivered lifesaving results in critical-care settings at Stanford's children's hospital. Goenka shared her inspiring story for a profile published online at MIT Technology Review: www.technologyreview.com/innovatoroftheyear.

Over the years, the 35 Innovators Under 35 list has featured many people who have gone on to achieve notable success. Past honorees include Andrew Ng; Mark Zuckerberg; Julie Shah (of MIT's Interactive Robotics Group); Helen Greiner (the cofounder of iRobot); Larry Page and Sergey Brin (the cofounders of Google); and Jonathan Ive (the former chief designer at Apple)—visionaries whose work helped shape the modern world.

In addition to the list, MIT Technology Review invites subscribers to a special three-part virtual Roundtables series this month featuring 30-minute discussions with several of our editors and honorees – including the Innovator of the Year.

