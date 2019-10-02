MIT Technology Review Launches First-Ever 'Future Compute' Event, December 2-3, 2019
The two-day conference will take a deep dive into the computing innovations transforming business and business leadership
Oct 02, 2019, 09:30 ET
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review today announced its newest event, Future Compute, which will take place December 2-3, 2019 at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, MA. Complementing the esteemed EmTech Event Series, the conference is devoted to exploring the shifts in computing technology and how these shifts will affect every industry.
AI, neuromorphic chips, edge computing, 5G, quantum computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) are making it possible to solve entirely new problems. These technological advancements unleash new business opportunities, create new security risks, and even move the balance of geographical power. Future Compute will prepare attendees for the most current computing trends and how they will affect key industries. Session topics include:
December 2 - Future Compute:
- The viability of Moore's Law
- Artificial intelligence
- Cybersecurity
- Edge vs cloud computing
- IoT and 5G connectivity
- Next-generation interfaces
- Workforce skill requirements
December 3 - Future Quantum:
- The state of quantum computing technology
- Research funding and investment
- Case studies by industry
- Preparing a quantum ready organization
- Key advancements in the next five years
The growing line-up of speakers includes:
- Alan Baratz - D-Wave | EVP of R&D and Chief Product Officer
- Rohit Ghai - RSA | President
- Damion Heredia - Google Cloud | Senior Director of Product Management, Compute & ML Infrastructure
- Daniel Huttenlocher - Schwarzman College of Computing | Dean
- Alan Lee - AMD | Corporate Vice President and Head of Advanced Research
- Tom Leighton - Akamai Technologies | CEO and Cofounder
- William Oliver - MIT, Engineering Quantum Systems Group | Principal Investigator
- Catherine Schuman - Oak Ridge National Laboratory | Research Scientist
Intel, a technology leader shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technologies that serve as the foundation of the world's innovations, will serve as Presenting Partner at this year's conference. BIGfish Communications, a public relations agency specializing in technology and innovation, is the Media Partner.
Follow the conversation on Twitter using #FutureCompute.
Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.
About MIT Technology Review
Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews and live events explain the commercial, social and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. For 117 years, MIT Technology Review's mission has been to equip readers with the intelligence to understand a world shaped by technology and the impact upon their careers and lives. Subscribe. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.
