MIT Technology Review Launches First-Ever 'Future Compute' Event, December 2-3, 2019

AI, neuromorphic chips, edge computing, 5G, quantum computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) are making it possible to solve entirely new problems. These technological advancements unleash new business opportunities, create new security risks, and even move the balance of geographical power. Future Compute will prepare attendees for the most current computing trends and how they will affect key industries. Session topics include:

December 2 - Future Compute:

The viability of Moore's Law

Artificial intelligence

Cybersecurity

Edge vs cloud computing

IoT and 5G connectivity

Next-generation interfaces

Workforce skill requirements

December 3 - Future Quantum:

The state of quantum computing technology

Research funding and investment

Case studies by industry

Preparing a quantum ready organization

Key advancements in the next five years

The growing line-up of speakers includes:

Alan Baratz - D-Wave | EVP of R&D and Chief Product Officer

| EVP of R&D and Chief Product Officer Rohit Ghai - RSA | President

| President Damion Heredia - Google Cloud | Senior Director of Product Management, Compute & ML Infrastructure

| Senior Director of Product Management, Compute & ML Infrastructure Daniel Huttenlocher - Schwarzman College of Computing | Dean

| Dean Alan Lee - AMD | Corporate Vice President and Head of Advanced Research

| Corporate Vice President and Head of Advanced Research Tom Leighton - Akamai Technologies | CEO and Cofounder

| CEO and Cofounder William Oliver - MIT , Engineering Quantum Systems Group | Principal Investigator

| Principal Investigator Catherine Schuman - Oak Ridge National Laboratory | Research Scientist

Intel , a technology leader shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technologies that serve as the foundation of the world's innovations, will serve as Presenting Partner at this year's conference. BIGfish Communications , a public relations agency specializing in technology and innovation, is the Media Partner.

