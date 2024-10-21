MIT Technology Review presents EmTech AI, the longest running AI business conference, set for May 2025

MIT Technology Review's signature conference for AI leadership

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review's longest-running AI business conference, EmTech AI (formerly known as EmTech Digital), returns to the MIT campus next year from May 5-7, 2025. As generative AI continues to become a way of life for business and humanity, the 2025 event brings the industry thought leaders into the same room with MIT Technology Review's expertise and journalists to examine what's on the horizon and what's not yet on our radars.

For more than ten years, researchers, policymakers, and business and technology leaders have gathered at this event to understand the implications of AI breakthroughs from top experts in business, government, and academia. EmTech AI in May 2025 builds on this decade-long legacy and continues to chart for the future.

EmTech Digital was launched in 2013, addressing the use and innovations in the space of AI through the lens of digital transformation in business. Over time, generative AI has superseded the public consciousness and professional and mainstream conversations, making the switch in title from "EmTech Digital" to "EmTech AI" a natural shift for attendees.

Past EmTech Digital speakers include:

Yoshua Bengio , Professor, Université de Montréal

Professor, Université de Montréal Nick Clegg , President, Global Affairs, Meta

President, Global Affairs, Meta Geoffrey Hinton , Emeritus Professor, University of Toronto ; Former Engineering Fellow, Google

Emeritus Professor, ; Former Engineering Fellow, Google Zoubin Ghahramani , Chief Scientist, Uber; VP Research, Google DeepMind

, Chief Scientist, Uber; VP Research, Google DeepMind Will Grannis , CTO, Google Cloud

, CTO, Google Cloud Fei-Fei Li , AI Researcher & Professor, Stanford University

AI Researcher & Professor, Mira Murati , Outgoing CTO, OpenAI

, Outgoing CTO, OpenAI Andrew Ng , Chief Scientist, Baidu; Founder, Google Brain

, Chief Scientist, Baidu; Founder, Google Brain Joelle Pineau , VP, AI Research, Meta

, VP, AI Research, Meta Fiona Tan , Head of Technology, Walmart; CTO, Wayfair

Registration is open. To secure your spot and join us on the MIT campus visit: EmTech-AI.com for more information. Agenda and speakers to be announced.

Anchored by the editorial expertise of MIT Technology Review, EmTech AI will feature exclusive experiences, thought-provoking interviews and keynotes, and strategy-setting case studies. Attendees sit side-by-side with leaders across all industries in interactive Q&A sessions and experience unparalleled networking opportunities, all in an intimate setting at the MIT Media Lab on the MIT campus.

The virtual experience will include an interactive event hub featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on-demand, and additional networking opportunities.

