MIT Technology Review Releases the 2025 list of 10 Breakthrough Technologies

After months of research and analysis by MIT Technology Review's expert editorial team, the list celebrates the technologies believed to have the greatest potential in redefining the future in a big way, and for decades to come.

The 10 Breakthrough Technologies of 2025 include:

Vera C. Rubin Observatory

A powerful new telescope will come online this year in a remote region of Chile and begin a decade-long survey of the southern sky.

Generative AI search

Generative search promises to make finding what you're looking for simple and quick.

Small language models

Cheaper and less power-hungry small language models can now stand with the heavyweights across a range of specific tasks.

Robotaxis

Robotaxis have completed years of beta testing, and they are now finally becoming available to the public. In more than a dozen cities worldwide, riders can summon one whenever they want.

Fast-learning robots

Thanks to today's generative AI boom, robots are now learning new tasks faster than ever.

"What stands out to me this year is that progress definitely isn't linear," said Amy Nordrum, an executive editor at MIT Technology Review. "Several of these technologies have had major setbacks or went through long periods where it wasn't at all clear that they would pan out. It's neat to see them start to have a real impact."

To explore the full list, visit TechnologyReview.com/TR102025. Readers can subscribe to access the complete package, including compelling related stories and a photo essay, and receive a free digital report on one of the featured innovations: small language models.

Members of the press may obtain additional information and access by emailing [email protected].

