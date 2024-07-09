MIT Technology Review sets 2024 dates for its flagship event, EmTech MIT

MIT's biggest conference, EmTech MIT, will kick off in the Fall –agenda and speakers to be revealed next month.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmTech MIT, MIT Technology Review's flagship event, is set to return to the MIT campus on September 30-October 1, 2024, inviting technology leaders to discuss the impact of technology trends and innovations on society, the economy, and the environment.

For more than 20 years, this event has brought together those creating, funding, and implementing big ideas to ask complex questions, have fearless discussions, and uncover tomorrow's headlines today. MIT Technology Review events have been the setting for breakthrough moments such as, Professor Geoffrey Hinton's first live interview after resigning from Google and presenting the threats posed by AI at EmTech Digital 2023; Dr. Caroline Apovian discussing the new class of pharmaceutical treatments and their game-changing effects on cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity at EmTech MIT 2023; and most recently Sir Nick Clegg of Meta at EmTech Digital 2024 talking through misinformation during a historic global election year.

Past speakers at EmTech MIT include:

Marc Benioff , Chair, CEO, and Cofounder, Salesforce

, Chair, CEO, and Cofounder, Dalton Caldwell , Managing Director, Investments and Group Partner, Y Combinator

, Managing Director, Investments and Group Partner, Mark Chen , Head of Frontiers Research, OpenAI

, Head of Frontiers Research, Raia Hadsell, Senior Director, Research and Robotics, DeepMind

Senior Director, Research and Robotics, Frank McCourt , CEO, McCourt Global

, CEO, Marc Raibert , Chairman, Boston Dynamics

, Chairman, Megan Smith , Former US CTO; CEO and Founder, shift7

Former US CTO; CEO and Founder, Astro Teller , Captain of Moonshots (CEO), X

Central to this year's event will be breakthroughs in AI, climate tech, and computing; illustrated by case studies from organizations and the leaders on the frontlines of change.

Anchored by the award-winning editorial team at MIT Technology Review and backed by the technology expertise of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, EmTech MIT attendees can expect exclusive keynotes, thought-provoking interviews, and interactive Q&A sessions. Attendees sit side-by-side with leaders across industries in unparalleled networking opportunities on the MIT campus. The in-person experience includes access to videos on-demand, speaker materials, and additional online networking opportunities. Registration is now open. Full agenda and speakers will be announced in August.

To secure your spot and join us, visit EmTechMIT.com for more information. Members of the press may obtain additional information by emailing: [email protected].

Presenting Partners

EmTech MIT Presenting Partners include the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, whose mission is to achieve long-term economic prosperity for Michiganders by investing in communities, enabling the growth of good jobs, and promoting Michigan's strong image worldwide; and Kyndryl, a company designing, building, managing, and modernizing the mission-critical technology systems that the world depends on every day. For additional partnership opportunities, contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected].

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Technology Review