MIT Technology Review unveils the full agenda for EmTech AI, the longest-running AI business conference, set for May 5-7, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The complete agenda for EmTech AI 2025 (formerly EmTech Digital) is here, unveiling visionary speakers, breakthrough sessions, cutting-edge research, and the critical strategies and topics driving the future of AI in business and society. Hosted by MIT Technology Review, this three-day event promises to redefine how organizations harness the power of artificial intelligence to find value now.

Taking place on the MIT campus May 5–7, 2025, EmTech AI brings together the world's leading minds in AI, including top researchers, industry pioneers, and visionary executives, to explore breakthroughs in generative AI and its role in shaping business, society, and the future of work.

The theme for 2025, "Find Value Now," challenges attendees to bridge the gap between long-term AI potential and immediate, actionable benefits. From strategies for responsible AI adoption to game-changing innovations in real-time systems and human-AI collaboration, the topics on this year's agenda are designed to equip decision-makers with the tools they need to thrive in an AI-driven world.

Highlights from the agenda include:

AI Business Models

Accelerating Responsible AI

Meet the AI Model Makers

AI & the Workforce of Tomorrow

Global AI Leadership Insights

Featured speakers

The agenda features world-renowned AI leaders, including:

Peter Lee , Vice President of Research, Microsoft

, Vice President of Research, Microsoft Vijay Badrinarayanan , Vice President of AI, Wayve

, Vice President of AI, Wayve Philipp Skogstad , President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development North America

, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development North America Robert Blumofe , Executive Vice President & CTO, Akamai

, Executive Vice President & CTO, Akamai Janel Thamkul , Deputy General Counsel, Anthropic

For those attending in person, exclusive opportunities include a behind-the-scenes tour of MIT's iconic campus, intimate roundtable discussions with AI leaders and our event speakers, and a private tour of the AI exhibit in the newly renovated MIT Museum.

"AI is moving at an unprecedented pace, and leaders must adapt to stay ahead," says Mat Honan, editor –in chief of MIT Technology Review. "Our agenda is designed to provide the critical insights and strategies that executives need today to make the most of AI's transformative potential."

EmTech AI offers a unique chance to connect with peers across industries, learn from MIT Technology Review's expert AI editors, and gain exclusive access to cutting-edge research and strategies.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event. Explore the full agenda now and secure your spot before tickets sell out: EmTech-AI.com.

Early access pricing available until January 31, 2025.

Anchored by the editorial expertise of MIT Technology Review, EmTech AI's in-person experience will feature exclusive experiences, thought-provoking interviews and keynotes, and strategy-setting case studies. Attendees sit side by side with leaders and peers across all industries in interactive Q&A sessions and experience unparalleled networking opportunities, all in an intimate setting at the MIT Media Lab on the MIT campus.

The virtual experience will include an interactive event hub featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on demand, the ability to ask questions, and additional networking opportunities.

