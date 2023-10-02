MIT Technology Review's ClimateTech begins this week, featuring inaugural list of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch"

MIT Technology Review's innovation and sustainability conference runs October 4-5 on the MIT campus with a focus on tech and the green economy, as well as a special reveal of the 15 climate tech companies to watch.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review will open the second annual ClimateTech conference in-person and online this week on October 4. The event will bring together leaders funding, creating, and deploying climate technologies to accelerate the transition to a green economy. Event attendees will also be the first to learn of MIT Technology Review's "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch," in a session led by MIT Technology Review's editor-in-chief, Mat Honan, and Casey Crownhart, climate reporter.

This inaugural list of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch" will highlight start-ups and established businesses that the MIT Technology Review editors think could have the greatest potential to substantially reduce greenhouse-gas emissions or otherwise address the threats of global warming.

Electrification, AI, fusion, carbon capture, city level solutions, and radical adaptations are also all on the agenda exploring the innovations that will bring us to a sustainable future. Session topics and speakers include: "Tackling Climate Change with Machine Learning" with Priya Donti, MIT professor and co-founder of Climate Change AI; "Better Batteries" with Celina Mikolajczak, Chief Battery Technology Officer at Lyten; and "Becoming a Net-Zero Organization' with Vishal Kapadia, SVP for Energy Transformation at Walmart. 

See the complete agenda and list of speakers for this year's at ClimateTech.

Registration for livestream access to ClimateTech is still open.

MIT Technology Review has been at the forefront of the conversation around climate technology and sustainability. This year alone, senior editor of energy, James Temple, and climate reporter, Casey Crownhart, covered several major breakthroughs and topics including electrification, carbon removal, fusion, and the Inflation Reduction Act. Members of the press can obtain press credentials by emailing [email protected].

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

