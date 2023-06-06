MIT Technology Review's EmTech Next live online June 13-15

MIT Technology Review

06 Jun, 2023, 12:35 ET

MIT Technology Review's signature digital transformation event opens next week, as the future implications generative AI and emerging tech continue to captivate the public discourse.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review will host its annual EmTech Next virtually from June 13-15. An event designed to explore the emerging technologies reshaping business today, the three-day online event will include sessions from some of the leading changemakers in industry, attendees from a variety of disciplines, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Artificial intelligence and emerging tech continue to dominate the public consciousness, as leaders, businesses, and individuals try and unravel what it all means. The agenda for the 6th annual EmTech next event covers generative AI, web3, metaverses, leadership strategies for the digital workforce, industry 4.0, and the emerging technologies transforming the customer experience. Speakers from leading organizations such as Google, NASA, Johnson & Johnson, NVIDIA, and the USPS will sit down with MIT Technology Review's editorial team to discuss innovations and impact.

See the entire Agenda and list of Speakers at EmTech Next 2023.

Members of the press can obtain press credentials by emailing [email protected].

For more detailed information: EmTech Next and Registration.

Presenting Partners

The EmTech Next presenting partners are JPMorgan Chase & Co., Siemens AG, and Hitachi Vantara. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected].

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insights, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. Our in-depth reporting reveals what's going on now to prepare you for what's coming next. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Technology Review

