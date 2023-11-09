MIT Technology Review's flagship event, EmTech MIT, begins next week on the MIT campus

News provided by

MIT Technology Review

09 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

This year's event looks at technology, trends, and the new rules of business as AI, biotech, and climate change re-shape our world

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmTech MIT, MIT Technology Review's flagship event on emerging technology and global trends, opens next week in-person and online from November 14-15, 2023, promising two days of innovation and inspiration for industry leaders, researchers, and innovators.

As AI, biotech, and climate change continue to dominate the public consciousness and as more people look to understand what the future might look like, the questions and solutions discussed at EmTech MIT are more relevant than ever.

For more than 20 years, this event has brought together global innovators, researchers, and industry veterans to explore emerging technologies and developing trends that have the greatest potential to impact our lives and business. Curated by the MIT Technology Review editorial team and backed by the technology expertise of MIT, EmTech MIT speaks to this legacy and looks ahead to the real-world applications and commercial and social impact of the technologies and solutions explored onstage.

The event kicks off on Monday, November 13 with a welcome event for Full Access attendees and a special session featuring leading researchers from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL).

The two-day program then begins in earnest on Tuesday, November 14, exploring three forces of change – AI, biotech, and climate change – and their impact on our lives and businesses. Featured sessions include: "AI's Impact on Free Speech Online" with Halimah DeLaine Prado, General Cousel at Google; "Weighing in on New Weight Loss Drugs" with Caroline Apovian, Co-Director, Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Brigham and Women's Hospital; "Moving Beyond ChatGPT" with Mark Chen, Head of Frontiers Research at OpenAI; and "The Business of Battery Recycling" with MIT alumnus Cal Lankton, Chief Commerical Officer of Redwood Materials.

See the complete agenda and list of speakers.

Registration for livestream access is still open.

Members of the press can obtain press credentials by emailing [email protected].

Attendees experience MIT Technology Review's journalism brought to life with thought-provoking interviews and Q&A sessions and unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry experts on the MIT campus. The virtual experience includes an interactive event hub featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on-demand, and networking opportunities. For more detailed information: Agenda and Registration.

Presenting Partners

The EmTech MIT presenting partners are IBM, a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries, and JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide, serving millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients.

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review
[email protected] 

SOURCE MIT Technology Review

Also from this source

MIT Technology Review's flagship innovation event, EmTech MIT set for November 2023

MIT Technology Review's flagship innovation event, EmTech MIT set for November 2023

EmTech MIT, MIT Technology Review's flagship emerging technologies event returns in-person to the MIT campus, and online, November 14-15, 2023,...
MIT Technology Review releases inaugural list of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch"

MIT Technology Review releases inaugural list of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch"

MIT Technology Review announces 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch, a new annual list highlighting start-ups and established businesses that have the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.