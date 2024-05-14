MIT Technology Review's Future Compute event starts May 21

MIT Technology Review's one-day digital leadership forum gathers in-person and online audiences to explore the transformative power of generative AI for business leaders.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Compute, MIT Technology Review's executive classroom for digital leadership, returns to the MIT campus next week in-person and virtually on May 21, 2024 for a one-day, nearly sold-out, exclusive assembly revealing emerging technologies and strategies that will drive transformational change across industries.

With generative AI at the center of every business and digital transformation decision, this year's Future Compute theme, "Digital Leadership," examines what business leaders need to learn and how to adapt in an ever-changing landscape of emerging technologies driven by generative AI.

Sessions of note to cover these questions include leaders and speakers across industries and institutions forging the path ahead.

Prasanth Chandrasekar , CEO, Stack Overflow, discusses, " When Generative AI Disrupts your Busines s. "

CEO, Stack Overflow, discusses, " " Carmine Gallo , communication coach and best-selling author of " The Bezos Blueprint, " reveals the communication strategies that Jeff Bezos pioneered to fuel Amazon's growth.

, communication coach and best-selling author of " " reveals the communication strategies that pioneered to fuel Amazon's growth. Cathy Hackl , Co-CEO, Spatial Dynamics, shares learnings in " Spatial Computing – Temporary or Transformative. "

Co-CEO, Spatial Dynamics, shares learnings in " " Juan Perez , EVP and CIO, Salesforce, takes us through the opportunities of " Transforming Business with Generative A I ."

, EVP and CIO, Salesforce, takes us through the opportunities of " ." Stephanie Woerner , Director and Principal Research Scientist at the MIT Center for Information Systems Research, offers competitive insights for you and your business to be "Future Ready."

Curated and led by MIT Technology Review's award-winning editorial team, this year's Future Compute looks at emerging technologies, agile strategies, and their impact on digital transformation. Mat Honan, MIT Technology Review's editor in chief, will be kick off the day with opening remarks on harnessing the power of AI. Honan will be joined on stage by Amy Nordrum, executive editor, and James O'Donnell, AI and hardware reporter.

Registration is now open. To secure your spot on the MIT campus or to join online, visit FutureComputeMIT.com. Attendees can take part in Future Compute as well as MIT Technology Review's signature AI conference, EmTech Digital, with a bundled in-person or online package.

For more detailed information: Future Compute Agenda and Future Compute Registration.

Members of the press may obtain additional information by emailing: [email protected].

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

