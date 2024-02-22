MIT Technology Review's signature AI event, now in London

The inaugural edition of EmTech Digital in London convenes academics, policymakers, and business and technology leaders April 16-17

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review, one of the most respected science and technology news outlets in the world, backed by the technology expertise of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will host its celebrated AI event, EmTech Digital, in two locations in 2024: April 16-17 in London and May 22-23 on the MIT campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The event in London is another milestone for MIT Technology Review as it expands its AI coverage and global conference presence. For more than ten years, researchers, policymakers, and business and technology leaders have gathered at the publication's flagship EmTech Digital event in the US to understand the implications of AI breakthroughs from top experts in business, government, and academia. The launch of the conference in London will allow MIT Technology Review to curate the discussions for EMEA audiences, including generative AI's power and potential, AI implementation strategies, and how new regulations will impact key markets like the US, the UK, and Europe.

The London agenda features world-renowned speakers from the Alan Turing Institute, Google DeepMind, University College London, Roblox, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Microsoft, the UK government, and more; as well as cross-industry sessions that impart the trusted, credible insights only MIT Technology Review can provide such as:

Generative AI from execution to impact : the realistic timelines, new collaborations, and the need for an overall strategy to map out our steps to a safe and productive AI future for Europe and beyond

: the realistic timelines, new collaborations, and the need for an overall strategy to map out our steps to a safe and productive AI future for and beyond The AI Act's impact: a deep dive into the practical information, potential risks, and emerging issues that organizations and governments need to understand about new policies and regulations

a deep dive into the practical information, potential risks, and emerging issues that organizations and governments need to understand about new policies and regulations The next AI era: a look into the labs of Google DeepMind, Meta, University of Cambridge , and others in search of today's breakthroughs and tomorrow's innovations

a look into the labs of Google DeepMind, Meta, , and others in search of today's breakthroughs and tomorrow's innovations AI-enabled work: exploring the possibilities of an AI-powered workforce and workplace and how AI tools may redefine roles, foster collaboration, and drive forward-thinking strategies

Anchored by the editorial expertise of MIT Technology Review, EmTech Digital features exclusive keynotes, thought-provoking interviews, and strategy-setting case studies. Attendees sit side-by-side with leaders across all industries in interactive Q&A sessions and experience unparalleled networking opportunities only available at EmTech Digital.

