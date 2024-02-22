MIT Technology Review's signature AI event, now in London

News provided by

MIT Technology Review

22 Feb, 2024, 09:30 ET

The inaugural edition of EmTech Digital in London convenes academics, policymakers, and business and technology leaders April 16-17

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review, one of the most respected science and technology news outlets in the world, backed by the technology expertise of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will host its celebrated AI event, EmTech Digital, in two locations in 2024: April 16-17 in London and May 22-23 on the MIT campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The event in London is another milestone for MIT Technology Review as it expands its AI coverage and global conference presence. For more than ten years, researchers, policymakers, and business and technology leaders have gathered at the publication's flagship EmTech Digital event in the US to understand the implications of AI breakthroughs from top experts in business, government, and academia. The launch of the conference in London will allow MIT Technology Review to curate the discussions for EMEA audiences, including generative AI's power and potential, AI implementation strategies, and how new regulations will impact key markets like the US, the UK, and Europe.

The London agenda features world-renowned speakers from the Alan Turing Institute, Google DeepMind, University College London, Roblox, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Microsoft, the UK government, and more; as well as cross-industry sessions that impart the trusted, credible insights only MIT Technology Review can provide such as:

  • Generative AI from execution to impact: the realistic timelines, new collaborations, and the need for an overall strategy to map out our steps to a safe and productive AI future for Europe and beyond
  • The AI Act's impact: a deep dive into the practical information, potential risks, and emerging issues that organizations and governments need to understand about new policies and regulations
  • The next AI era: a look into the labs of Google DeepMind, Meta, University of Cambridge, and others in search of today's breakthroughs and tomorrow's innovations
  • AI-enabled work: exploring the possibilities of an AI-powered workforce and workplace and how AI tools may redefine roles, foster collaboration, and drive forward-thinking strategies

Anchored by the editorial expertise of MIT Technology Review, EmTech Digital features exclusive keynotes, thought-provoking interviews, and strategy-setting case studies. Attendees sit side-by-side with leaders across all industries in interactive Q&A sessions and experience unparalleled networking opportunities only available at EmTech Digital.

Secure your spot to join MIT Technology Review for the first-ever EmTech Digital in London. More information and registration options are available at www.emtechdigital.com/europe.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to [email protected] to learn more about obtaining press credentials.  

More information about the flagship EmTech Digital conference being held this May on the MIT campus can be found at www.emtechdigital.com.   

About MIT Technology Review 

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.  

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.  

Media Contact:
MIT Technology Review 
[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Technology Review

Also from this source

MIT Technology Review releases 2024 list of 10 Breakthrough Technologies

MIT Technology Review releases 2024 list of 10 Breakthrough Technologies

MIT Technology Review announced its 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2024, featuring advances its reporters and editors predict will fundamentally change ...
MIT Technology Review's TR35 Festival celebrating the 2023 Innovators Under 35 begins tomorrow

MIT Technology Review's TR35 Festival celebrating the 2023 Innovators Under 35 begins tomorrow

MIT Technology Review's will be hosting its annual TR35 Festival, celebrating the innovators of tomorrow and their 2023 class of Innovators Under 35. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.