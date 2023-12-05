MIT Technology Review's TR35 Festival celebrating the 2023 Innovators Under 35 begins tomorrow

Hosted live online December 6, this annual event honors the
exceptional young innovators of tomorrow.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review's will be hosting its annual TR35 Festival, celebrating the innovators of tomorrow and their 2023 class of Innovators Under 35. The free virtual celebration takes place on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, from 11:00 am -1:00 pm ET with this year's theme being, "What Makes an Innovator?"

For more than 20 years, MIT Technology Review's Innovators Under 35 list has celebrated innovators and their drive to reshape the world for the better. This year's festival theme gives voice to the innovators' stories: the problems they set out to solve, the challenges they faced, and the lessons learned along the way. The 2023 honorees include a researcher focused on self-amplifying RNA—a form of mRNA that can make copies of itself once it gets inside cells, a startup founder unlocking new possibilities in electronics by building batteries that can bend and flex, and an assistant professor of mechanical engineering developing miniature robots that mimic more flexible movements.

While the applications of the innovators' work vary across industries - biomedicine, computing, energy, robotics, and more - the common threads that unite them are the drive to solve some of our most pressing problems and to build a more accessible, equitable, and resilient tomorrow.

Past Innovators Under 35 have included Andrew Ng; Mark Zuckerberg; Helen Greiner, the co-founder of iRobot; Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of Google; and Jonathan Ive, chief designer at Apple.

Registration for this year's virtual event is still open. See the complete agenda and list of honorees and speakers. Nominations for the 2024 class of 35 Innovators Under 35 are now being accepted.

