MIT Technology Review's virtual EmTech MIT event begins September 28, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review's annual EmTech MIT conference will take place September 28-30, 2021. This online event delves deep into the most important emerging technologies of our time—including AI, biotechnology, cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity, energy resilience, and extended reality technology in the workplace—and addresses global-scale trends in an immersive, virtual format focused on the attendee experience. See the full EmTech MIT conference agenda and register.

Attendees will hear from and engage with thought leaders, change makers, researchers, and innovators from across the globe who represent companies and organizations leading with innovation, including Cisco, Microsoft, MIT Media Lab, Unity, US Federal Reserve, Princeton, Zoox, and more. Featured speakers include:

Timnit Gebru , Cofounder, Black in AI; Formerly Google

, Cofounder, Black in AI; Formerly Google Charles Hoskinson , CEO and Founder, Input Output Global; Founder, Cardano; Cofounder, Ethereum

, CEO and Founder, Input Output Global; Founder, Cardano; Cofounder, Ethereum Jesse Levinson , Cofounder and CTO, Zoox

, Cofounder and CTO, Zoox Wendy Nather , Head of Advisory CISOs, Cisco

, Head of Advisory CISOs, Cisco Dava Newman , Director, MIT Media Lab

, Director, MIT Media Lab Kevin Scott , CTO and EVP, Technology and Research, Microsoft

, CTO and EVP, Technology and Research, Microsoft Sumant Sinha , Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director, Renew Power

, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director, Renew Power Timoni West, Vice President, XR Tools, Unity

EmTech MIT also features honorees from MIT Technology Review's 2021 list of Innovators Under 35, showcasing their work in areas such as developing the world's lowest-cost global communications network, building microscopic robots, using CRISPR to make new diagnostic tests, and more.

EmTech MIT's presenting partners are McKinsey Technology, helping organizations enable technology change that truly matters in driving business impact; and Raytheon Intelligence & Space, delivering the disruptive technologies customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. J.P. Morgan, a global leader in financial services, offering solutions to the world's most important corporations, governments, and institutions in more than 100 countries, joins as Innovators Under 35 partner. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected].

Access to EmTech MIT 2021 opens on Monday, September 27, at 12:00 pm EDT. View registration benefits, ticket options, and policies. Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to [email protected] to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About the EmTech Event Series

MIT Technology Review's EmTech series examines emerging technologies that will drive the new global economy. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, these events provide a curated view of the year's most important developments. EmTech gives attendees the opportunity to discover future trends and learn from the most innovative people and companies in the world. Established more than 20 years ago, EmTech events have become a must-attend for entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators, policy influencers, media, and more. Learn more.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism.

