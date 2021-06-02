MIT Technology Review's virtual future of work conference, EmTech Next, begins June 8, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, MIT Technology Review, in partnership with Harvard Business Review, will host its annual conference on the future of work, EmTech Next 2021, virtually on June 8-10.

Part of the esteemed MIT Technology Review EmTech Event Series, this year's virtual EmTech Next will examine the new technologies and leadership strategies needed to navigate today's environment of constant change and to prepare for what's ahead on the workplace and workforce horizon.



EmTech Next speakers are world-renowned technology leaders and industry executives. Through mainstage sessions, thought-provoking interviews, and interactive deep dives, they'll walk through reliable and unbiased information, real-world-tested strategies, and the latest technology innovations to leave you with clear direction for the next 12 months of business.

Featured speakers include:

Chip Bergh , President & CEO, Levi Strauss & Co.

, President & CEO, Levi Strauss & Co. Erik Brynjolfsson , Professor and Director, Stanford Digital Economy Lab, Stanford University

, Professor and Director, Stanford Digital Economy Lab, Anthony Chang , Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer, Medical Director, Children's Hospital of Orange County

, Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer, Medical Director, Children's Hospital of Orange County Ken Frazier , Chairman & CEO, Merck & Co., Inc.

, Chairman & CEO, Merck & Co., Inc. Aashima Gupta , Director, Global Healthcare Strategy and Solutions, Google Cloud

, Director, Global Healthcare Strategy and Solutions, Google Cloud Christie Lenneville , VP of UX, GitLab

, VP of UX, GitLab Jeetu Patel , Senior Vice President & General Manager, Security & Collaboration, Cisco

, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Security & Collaboration, Cisco Meerah Rajavel, CIO, Citrix Systems, Inc.

Ginni Rometty , Former Chairman and CEO, IBM

, Former Chairman and CEO, IBM Julie Shah , Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, CSAIL, MIT

, Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, CSAIL, Jaime Teevan , Chief Scientist, Microsoft

, Chief Scientist, Microsoft Saadia Zahidi , Managing Director, World Economic Forum

EmTech Next's presenting partners are Deloitte Consulting LLP, one of the world's largest business consultancies and a leader in human capital consulting; Intel, an industry leader creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives; and Siemens Digital Industries Software, offering a deep portfolio of software across a broad spectrum of industry domains. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at [email protected].

For full conference details, registration, group discounts, and partnership opportunities, visit www.emtechnext.com. Follow the conversation on Twitter using #EmTechNext.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to [email protected] to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About the EmTech Event Series

MIT Technology Review's EmTech series examines emerging technologies that will drive the new global economy. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, these events provide a curated view of the year's most important developments. EmTech gives attendees the opportunity to discover future trends and learn from the most innovative people and companies in the world. Established more than 20 years ago, EmTech events have become a must-attend for entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators, policy influencers, media, and more. This year's EmTech events in the United States include EmTech Digital, March 23-25; EmTech Next, June 8-10; and EmTech MIT, September 28-30. Learn more.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

About Harvard Business Review

Harvard Business Review is the leading destination for smart management thinking. Through its flagship magazine, 10 international licensed editions, books from Harvard Business Review Press, and digital content and tools published on HBR.org, Harvard Business Review provides professionals around the world with rigorous insights and best practices to lead themselves and their organizations more effectively and to make a positive impact.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Technology Review

Related Links

http://www.technologyreview.com

