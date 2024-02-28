MiTAC Unleashes Revolutionary Server Solutions, Powering Ahead with 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors Accelerated by Intel Data Center GPUs

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology, a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706), proudly reveals its groundbreaking suite of server solutions that deliver unsurpassed capabilities with the 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors. MiTAC introduces its cutting-edge signature platforms that seamlessly integrate the Intel® Data Center GPUs, both Intel® Max Series and Intel® Flex Series, an unparalleled leap in computing performance is unleashed targeting HPC and AI applications.

Last year, Intel transitioned the right to manufacture and sell products based on Intel Data Center Solution Group designs to MiTAC. MiTAC confidently announces a transformative upgrade to its product offerings, unveiling advanced platforms that epitomize the future of computing. Featured with up to 64 cores, expanded shared cache, increased UPI and DDR5 support, the latest 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors deliver remarkable performance per watt gains across various workloads. MiTAC's Intel Server M50FCP Family and Intel Server D50DNP Family fully support the latest 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, made possible through a quick BIOS update and easy technical resource revisions which provide unsurpassed performance to diverse computing environments.

"For over a decade, we've been shaping the future through a commitment to innovation and quality. Today, we proudly unveil a comprehensive product portfolio, a proof to our enduring dedication and our capability to seamlessly support the latest 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors," said Hirobumi Suzuki, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology. Hirobumi underscores the significance of the robust companionship of MiTAC and Intel, saying, "Our collaboration with Intel isn't just about business; it's a shared journey driven by values."

"Intel is committed to innovation and the ecosystem. The performance of the Intel Data Center GPUs and the 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor on the MiTAC platforms show the power of technical excellence and our full breadth of technology seamlessly integrating with our ecosystem collaborators," said Anurag Handa, vice president and general manager Customer Solutions Engineering, Intel. "We're excited to see how this integration will benefit the HPC and AI applications it will target."

Intel's Data Center GPUs offer top-tier performance in a compact design, making them the ideal solution for HPC, AI, and critical computing environments. MiTAC unveils three distinct Intel server systems with different Intel Data Center GPUs. Through the strong interchange of pivotal components and accessories, these servers can transform into a myriad of innovative and customized configurations, precisely tailored to address the unique requirements of users engaged in critical applications.

Intel Server System M50FCP2UR208 of Intel Server M50FCP Family supports 2 units of Intel Data Center GPU Max 1100 or 4 units of Intel Data Center GPU Flex 140 and Flex 170. The combination of 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor and Intel Data Center GPU benchmarks exceptional computing power for AI applications within a compact 2U rackmount server which is well adopted for computing and AI inference applications.

In its pursuit of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, MiTAC unveils Intel Server System D50DNP1MFALLC and Intel Server System D50DNP2MFALAC Acceleration Modules from the Intel Server D50DNP Family. Optimized for various HPC and AI application frameworks, the Intel Server System D50DNP1MFALLC Acceleration Module supports up to 4 units of Intel Data Center GPU Max 1550 and delivers robust and outstanding parallel computing performance compared to the competition.

Simultaneously, the Intel Server System D50DNP2MFALAC Acceleration Module supports up to 4 units of Intel Data Center GPU Max 1100, spotlighting an exemplary high-density design with multi-computing nodes within a full-width 2U sled. This forward-looking configuration exemplifies MiTAC's commitment to efficiency and performance in the realm of AI and HPC applications.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp, a MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706) subsidiary, specializes in cloud and edge computing solutions and has over 30 years of design and manufacturing expertise. With a strong focus on large-scale data centers, the company offers flexible and customized supply models for various systems and applications. Its product lineup includes TYAN servers, 5G ORAN servers, high-performance AI servers, and data center products. Intel Datacenter Solutions Group (DSG) transited its business to MiTAC since July 2023, allowing MiTAC expanding its product offerings with cutting-edge total cost of ownership solutions for next-gen data center equipment.

