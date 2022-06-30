Mitch Gould and the Team at Nutritional Products International Wish Everyone a Happy Fourth of July

NPI Opens Up America to Health and Wellness Brands from Throughout the World

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Gould and everyone at Nutritional Products International wish all Americans a Happy Fourth of July.

"As we celebrate the 246th birthday of the United States, we mourn the losses of dear ones during the past two years," said Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. "We are equally grateful that we have persevered the pandemic and we look forward to a bright future."

Gould said the past year has seen its bumps on the road, but he is confident that the best of America is still ahead.

"We are looking forward to both personal and professional achievements in the coming 12 months," Gould said. "NPI wishes everyone health, happiness, and success."

At NPI, Gould said the company is proud of its clients, who develop health, wellness, and beauty products that are being introduced to American consumers.

"NPI works with product manufacturers who make innovative products to help men, women, and children live healthier lives," he added. "We are a 'Gateway to America' for our clients. NPI introduces their products to American retailers and consumers."

To accomplish successful product launches, Gould created NPI's proprietary 'Evolution of Distribution' system.

"Instead of hiring a sales team, marketing agency, and support staff, I brought all the needed professional services together under the NPI banner in order to control every aspect of a product launch for our clients," he said.

"By doing this, NPI can emphasize cost efficiencies and speed to market," Gould said. "We help American and international companies build success in America.

"So, on America's birthday, we wish everyone to join in and celebrate the greatness of America, both our past and our future," Gould added.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

