Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Announces Joseph Mies as National Accounts Manager

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, announced this week the hiring of Joseph Mies, the founder of Muscle Foods USA, as NPI's National Accounts Manager.

"Joseph Mies is a legend in the Sports Nutrition Sector," said Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. "Under Joe's leadership, Muscle Foods became the largest and fastest-growing Sports Nutrition Distributor in the U.S."

Muscle Foods became the country's leading Sports Nutrition Distributor for performance stores, convenience stores, gyms, health clubs, health food stores, and ecommerce sites. Mies built Muscle Foods into a powerhouse by 2021 after becoming a division of Eurpac Service Inc.

Eurpac Service, Inc. is a Global Sales, Marketing, and Distribution Company distributing consumer goods. The EURPAC family of companies has been growing and delivering great brands and products to military customers in the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines for almost 70 years.

"Having Joe as our National Accounts Manager is one of the highlights of my career," Gould said. "My relationship with Joe and Muscle Foods spans more than a decade of success."

Mies said he is excited about the "Second Act" in his storied career in Sports Nutrition and Wholesale Distribution.

"I am excited about working with Mitch, who has had such a successful career in our field," Mies said. "He developed the 'Evolution of Distribution' platform, which streamlines the product launch process and makes it cost-effective and profitable for foreign brands to enter the U.S. market."

As the new National Accounts Manager of NPI, Mies will play a critical role in Gould's "Evolution of Distribution" system.

"We provide all the expertise the company needs to introduce their products to retailers and consumers in the U.S.," Gould said. "NPI's staff includes a veteran sales and operations team as well as FDA regulatory guidance while our sister company, InHealth Media, specializes in marketing health, wellness, and sports nutrition products. IHM oversees a national TV tagging campaign along with a public relations and social media strategy targeted to build brand awareness."

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

