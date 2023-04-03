Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Appoints Joseph Mies President of NPI

NPI Helps Health, Wellness, and Sports Nutrition Brands Launch Products in the U.S.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutritional Products International's Mitch Gould this week appointed Joseph Mies, the Founder of Muscle Foods USA, LLC., as NPI's new President.

"Joseph Mies is an icon in the sports nutrition sector," said Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. "Joe built Muscle Foods from a start-up to become the largest-and-fastest-growing sports nutrition distributor in the U.S.

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI Joseph Mies, President of NPI

"Joe brings a VIP list of contacts throughout the health, wellness, and sports nutrition industry along with decades of knowledge. Joe's experience will enable him to expand our clients' distribution network into several channels," Gould said.

Mies' career includes 14 years as general manager and five years as COO for BOSS Distribution before he founded Muscle Foods USA. He also was a board director for NutriSport Pharmacal, Inc. a start-up that became a successful New Jersey contract manufacturer.

"The most valuable lesson I learned in 30 years in the turbulent waters of the sports nutrition industry was the importance of these four business virtues: Tenacity, Order, Clarity, and Focus," said Mies, who has worked as an executive in sports nutrition and health food distribution for privately-and-publicly-held corporations.

"After I recently sold my company, I began thinking about my next career move," Mies said. "I've known Mitch as a friend and professional colleague for almost two decades. I first worked with Mitch when he approached me about placing our brands in Amazon's new health, wellness, and sports nutrition categories in the mid-2000s.

"Together, Mitch and I added major high-quality nutrition products to Amazon's new virtual shelves," Mies said. "We helped stock Amazon's new undertaking at a time when it primarily sold books and electronics."

Mies said he looks forward to working with Gould at NPI.

"I am intrigued about working with Mitch and his 'Evolution of Distribution' system, a one-stop, turnkey distribution operation," Mies added.

Gould, who has sold to virtually every major retailer in the United States, is excited about having Mies as president of NPI.

"Joe is the definition of a professional," Gould said. "He has achieved success and now will bring his wealth of knowledge and contacts to NPI."

For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Media Contact:

Andrew Polin

561-544-0719

[email protected]

SOURCE Nutritional Products International