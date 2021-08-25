Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Product Manufacturers Excited that FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FDA removed one more hurdle to launching new products in the U.S. when it gave full approval to the Pfizer/NioNTech vaccine.

"I talk to CEOs of health and wellness brands every day and they were waiting for this news," said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. "They are monitoring the ups and downs of COVID-19. They wanted FDA full approval because they know many Americans have been hesitant to get vaccinated."

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and distribution expertise required to launch a product in the U.S. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Gould said the CEOs are counting on several factors in the U.S. economy to propel their products to success:

The U.S. economy must remain open. Dr. Anthony Fauci , the country's top infectious disease authority, recently said he did not expect businesses to shut down again.

FDA granting full approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is likely to push more people to get vaccinated. A June Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 3 out of 10 unvaccinated adults would be more likely to get vaccinated once a vaccine was fully-approved by the FDA.

"When making the final decision to launch products in this economy, international brands are weighing the pros and the cons," Gould said. "With full approval this week, the FDA removed a major roadblock from the equation."

Gould is a leading retail industry authority with more than three decades of experience working with all types of consumer goods. His company, NPI, which works with health and wellness brands, has been launching new products throughout the pandemic.

"We work with e-commerce sites, such as Amazon and Walmart, for our clients," Gould said. "We use a three-prong marketing strategy. In parallel, we build brand awareness, upload our clients' products onto premium e-commerce websites, and meet with retail buyers to get our clients into brick-and-mortar stores.

"NPI's retail team will participate next month at an ECRM event, which brings buyers from major retailers together with product manufacturers for private, one-on-one meetings," Gould added.

