Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: U.S. Economy and Consumers Keep Retail Sales Up in April

Retail Numbers Increase Because of Demand and Inflation

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail sales rose almost 1 percent in April.

"Increases from miscellaneous and online sales fueled the increase in April," said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL.

Industrial production increased by 1.1 percent, which exceeded economists' projections of 0.5 percent. The U.S. Commerce Department also revised March sales numbers upward.

Gould said consumers continue to drive the economy by spending despite inflation.

"For the past two years, consumers have played a pivotal role in keeping the economy afloat," Gould added. "It seems people are adjusting to the current economic landscape."

Gould keeps track of retail numbers because NPI works with domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty companies that want to launch new products in the U.S. or expand their current market reach.

Gould and NPI stay on-top-of retail trends to give their clients the best possible advice when companies are planning product launches in the U.S.

"We create a path to the U.S market," Gould said. "With my 'Evolution of Distribution' system, we coordinate all aspects of a product launch for these brands."

Under the "Evolution of Distribution" umbrella, NPI offers all the professional services needed to introduce the latest products to American consumers.

"We provide logistical and operational support, a sales team, FDA regulatory compliance, and marketing services," he said.

Gould said the sales team works with buyers from large and small retail chains in the U.S., while the marketing department develops a campaign with press releases, email outreach to the media, TV promotions on lifestyle news shows, and promotion with social media influencers.

"Since we control all the services, we can coordinate all the moving parts of a product launch," Gould said.

For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.

